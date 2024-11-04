Derrick Anderson and not-his-family

While we all wait for tomorrow to be over, let’s have a chortle at this race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and GOP candidate Derrick Anderson, whose lawyers have sent an ANGRY LETTER to his opponent Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman’s campaign, demanding that they pull an ad for its crime of being too hilarious.

You may recall that Anderson got busted posing for a family-portrait-looking picture with a wholesome-looking wife and daughters. He used them in a campaign ad, with shots of all of them sitting around a dinner table, and footage of him walking side-by-side with the woman. And he put pictures of himself with the kids in a mailer too!

Except that was not his beautiful house, that was not his beautiful wife, and those were not his kids. Anderson is single, childless, never married at 40, and lives with his Dalmatian, Ranger. And there is not a thing wrong with that! But if you’re running on blahblah Democrats want to execute babies after birth, and I saw one of the babies and it looked at me, it’s definitely a better look to hide behind a wife and daughters who are grinning like, sure, we co-sign all this shit, and this man is not fucking crazy at all! This one nice blonde lady even had sex with him at least three times!

Republicans are not beating that “weird” accusation any time soon.

After Vindman’s campaign stopped laughing and wiped the tears from their eyes, they responded with this ad, wherein a less-greasy looking version of Anderson enjoys the company of his cardboard family.

And now Anderson is BIG MAD about it. HOW DARE the Vindman campaign use the image of that lady and her daughters! This is unauthorized use! Except that the Republican National Committee PAC has published the images on its website, for PACs to use in ads. Have these people never heard of the Streisand effect? Anyway, you can read their huffy letter here.

Virginia’s 7th District race is as tight as it gets, though most recent polls sponsored by Anderson himself show him losing by two points. It’s a little battle for the soul of America down there! The seat is open because Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who flipped the seat blue in 2018, is leaving to run for governor in 2025, when Glenn Youngkin’s term is up.

Eugene Vindman is the nine-minutes-younger twin brother of Alex Vindman, who you may remember from Donald Trump’s first impeachment: Alex was on that phone call as Trump was trying to shake down Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dig up some dirt on the Bidens, or no weapons for them.

Alex and Eugene were both lieutenant colonels in the Army and on the National Security Council. Alex was Director of European Affairs and a Ukraine expert, and Eugene was an ethics expert. And a couple of months after Alex’s testimony, right before he was due to rotate to a prestigious position at the War College, Trump fired him from his post at the National Security Council. And fired Eugene too, just to be extra dickish about it, even though up to that point Eugene’s performance evaluations had been excellent. (Biden brought Eugene back, and promoted him.)

Derrick Anderson also served in the army, also went to law school and also served in the Trump White House, in the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Though Anderson came away with the opposite take: more of this please, and make it a double!

Anderson claims the ads aren’t deceptive, because he never said out loud that those were his wife and kids. She’s just a female supporter and a friend. “This is the kind of stuff that my opponent is focused on because it’s a distraction,” he told NewsNation. Nothing strange to see here, folks! Claims Anderson’s campaign spokesperson, “Derrick’s opponent and every other candidate in America are in similar pictures and video with supporters of all kinds.” Uh huh.

Can’t wait to see how this race turns out!

