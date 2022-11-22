As we all know, American Thanksgiving is a celebration of the time white people from Europe came and invaded and stole everything from indigenous peoples in America and gave them diseases and now kids learn fake lessons in school about how this was all just SUPER fuckin' great.

if you point any of this out, white conservatives EE-HAW like donkeys about how you are taking away their freedoms and are probably grooming them. They are not very complex people, can't hold conflicting thoughts in their heads about how a holiday can simultaneously be a special time of togetherness and also have shitty origins.

Point is, Thanksgiving is like if Russia actually won its war against Ukraine and then ate turkey and pumpkin pie about it every year. We bet some of those same white American conservatives would celebrate that day.

Luckily for us and for the Ukrainians, that ain't never gonna fuckin' happen.

Anyway, we are babbling like we are already smoking tryptophan doobies, so here is a nice tweet about Chef José Andrés getting a nice award from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“My brother @chefjoseandres was awarded by the President Zelenskyy today. Not many people deserved that award like Jose. BTW, it appeared that Jose was awarded together with military paratroopers. It’s not occasionally, @WCKitchen are real #FoodFighters! Hugs, bro!” — Alexander Kamyshin (@Alexander Kamyshin) 1669044183

Talk about two of the best people in the entire world walking next to each other.

As Andrés's World Central Kitchen explains on Twitter, they've worked together with Ukrainians to serve 180 million meals since Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in February. That's why Zelenskyy awarded him the country's Order of Merit.

“Thank you very much for your support. We feel that you have been with us since the very beginning of this tragedy – the full-scale invasion of the Russian aggressor. Thank you very much for standing with Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said to Andrés during the plaque's unveiling.

If you scroll back on the World Central Kitchen feed, and on Andres's, you can see what they've been doing:

“Last week, the city of Dnipro was again attacked by Russia—over a dozen people were injured and the community was left in the dark for two days. WCK teams brought hot meals for families that were left without gas, heat, or the ability to cook at home. #ChefsForUkraine” — World Central Kitchen (@World Central Kitchen) 1668997562

“Everyday better in Kherson!! @WCKitchen Thanks to all of you! 6k Food Bags! 30# each that equals 120k meals! Distributed across 8 points in the city. No electricity but gas yes, allows people to cook at home…We will bring big quantities of water tomorrow too! #ChefsForKherson” — José Andrés (@José Andrés) 1668726652

And that's what's happening with that.

Kinda hard to believe there are Americans so confused about which side is the "good" side here.

Oh well, not the first time, not the last time.

Have fun celebrating your BAD HOLIDAY, America! Make a donation to the World Central Kitchen here!

Also OPEN THREAD!

