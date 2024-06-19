Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Everybody subscribe to The White Pages to thank Garrett Bucks for watching and explicating DW Griffiths’ — yes, that DW Griffiths — hundred-year-old Intolerance, still as fresh as Bari Weiss today! (The White Pages)

This is a good paragraph from The Fucking News.

In addition to the actual fatalities caused by right-wing, libertarian, anarchist, death-worshiping laws, America has also suffered the staggering loss of millions of fictional lives claimed by the Great Fictional Crime Waves that consume the nation any time a Democratic president takes the oath of office. The fictional bloodshed caused by Antifa and Black Lives Matter went unanswered by then-Pres. Donald Trump for some reason possibly related to its non-existence, and has gotten exponentially pretendily worse under the Biden crime cartel.

— The Fucking News

Lisa Needham would like to explain at you (more) about Clarence Thomas’s absolutely disgraceful opinion legalizing gun “bump stocks” that turn your weapon into a machine gun. (Public Notice)

Trump as Robespierre, encouraging The Terror. (Don Moynihan)

o.O

The Economic Policy Institute regularly releases figures showing the genuinely outrageous amounts CEOs pull down; the last report found that at the 350 largest companies, CEOs made an average of 344 times more than the typical worker. But Musk is getting about nine hundred sixty thousand times the pay of a Tesla production associate.

Plus much more! (David Dayen at The American Prospect)

Here’s Amanda Marcotte on the poor little wannabe influencer “tradwife” shouting N-words so she can polish her brand. (Salon)

Seems like The Youth are catching up again after their awful pandemics. Graduation rates continue to increase in Michigan (Chalkbeat Detroit) and are beating pre-pandemic rates in Los Angeles (LAUSD). Meanwhile, I was dicking around at the Census site, and even though a full third of Detroiters are living in poverty (ouchhhh), only six percent of Detroit residents are without health care??? That’s a serious BIG FUCKING DEAL and THANKS OBAMA.

Elk herd companion This Donkey “living his best life.” Man, I miss Polish Freedom Cow Summer. (HuffPost)

