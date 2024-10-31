Leopards eating pumpkins’ faces party! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Okay, what Elno was doing to these Trump canvassers IS scary, and fucking not ok. (Wired)

This Republican guy can’t BELIEVE you bastards arrested him just for stealing the ballots! (Fox59) California property manager fired for stealing his tenants’ ballots to vote for Trump says it was “all blown out of proportion,” obviously! (LatinTimes) Look at this teenaged Florida dipshit. Seriously, just look at his stupid face. (NBC News) Some other fuckarounders finding out! (Emptywheel)

Trump campaign sues Bucks County, PA, for having lines too long to request mail ballots. Make up your mind, dicks. (Inquirer) Meanwhile, DAMN, PA Dems suing Erie County for somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 mail ballots still undelivered? Aiyee! (Suit)

OHIO! You could flip your shitty state supreme court! Kindly do so! (Build the Bench)

My marker for the coming presidential election is Kamala Harris winning with 53 percent and (less confidence) 302 electoral votes. Here’s my map. As you can see, North Carolina is blue.

Dana Milbank looked at Harris’s extreme canvassing operation. You can’t not feel good about NC’s (presidential) chances! (Gift link Washington Post)

The Trump “campaign” and its very LOL ground game in Michigan. That’s what happens when you give all your money to grifters! (Wired)

Oh no, all the Elno fans are getting taken by crypto scams. (But seriously, some people think the reason people are bitching about “economy” is because they keep spending all their money on crypto and online gambling, but I repeat myself.) (Gizmodo)

Guess Mike Lindell now thinks we should outlaw 360 percent interest payday-loan sharks LOL :) (Star Tribune)

This is entirely completely random, but I guess my uncle, the noted First Amendment attorney Victor Kovner, interviewed Beto O’Rourke?

That was really fun!

The Supreme Court is doing “balls and strikes” again, if by “balls and strikes” you mean mugging that baseball player in Yankee Stadium, letting Virginia flatly break federal law by purging citizens from the rolls within 90 days of a federal election. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Well look at that, cable news had a trans person on to talk about Trump’s bizarre fixation! Thank you Jake Tapper and Parker Molloy! (ReadTPA)

Joe Biden is still doing God’s work, this time with $3 billion to clean up the air around ports by getting rid of coke and coal or whatever. Climate activists say 10 years ago they would have led ticker-tape parades for one-tenth of this investment, but that’s just Joe! (White House)

In very sad news, Paul reports that his beloved wife, your friend V4Virginia, has died. She was 70 and we are hugging her and her family. (Obituary of love)

Ten years ago this week? How could it beeeeee?

