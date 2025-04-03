Janet Mills, not here for any nonsense.

There’s equal protection of the laws, like developed countries have, and then there’s whatever THIS is, the burning tire fire, with Dictator Day One getting his under-qualified yes-toadies to take personal and collective retribution against anyone who won’t cheerfully break the law for him.

And now the story of Maine’s Governor Janet Mills, who sent Trump and his lickspittle minions into a fury when she was like see you in court to his decree to kick all trans people out of sports in schools. Trump’s executive-order decrees are not laws. And Janet Mills knows the law, because she has spent her entire career as a lawyer or legislator.

And there are still laws against discriminating against transgender people on the state and federal books, including Maine’s Human Rights Act that prohibits discrimination in education against transgender people, and also the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay, lesbian, and transgender employees from discrimination based on sex, too.

Oh hey, remember how in 2020, Trump making perfect phone calls to state legislatures wheedlewhining that state legislatures were SO POWERFUL they could overturn election results and declare Trump had won even when he lost, LOL? Anyway, NO, as long as there are laws, Janet Mills is not planning to break any of them because Trump says so.

Mills is Trump’s biggest fear, a woman his own age who sees right through his con-artist bullshit, and everyone, especially all of his lickspittles, knows it. So as quick as a Millinocket mosquito, Trump’s team of RRGRR incompetents got to work to cook up ways they could collectively-punish Maine over Trump’s personal animus.

They fired off assrockets of retribution attempts against the State of Maine that we are only now getting the full picture of, thanks to Joanna Slater at the Washington Post. Those poor Post reporters are still trying so hard, and doing their very best in Bezos’s word-sweatshop!

Anyway, first up to shoot his retribution shot, dipshit (Acting) Commissioner at the Social Security Administration, Leland Dudek. Let’s see what this guy looks like, to set the scene. There he is:

His official portrait.

So Dudek, that guy, came swinging out of the box hollering that he was going to cancel Social Security contracts so that new parents couldn’t register their children’s births from the hospital, the way all new parents in hospitals have done forever, instead making ALL new mothers in Maine go to vital-records offices with proof of the baby’s birth, like a fucking nightmare! While at the same time closing Social Security offices across the country and decree-firing thousands of employees. Won’t that punish Janet Mills!

A member of Dudek’s team pointed out to him that this would be the opposite of efficient, and would actually make more fraud, to have thousands of babies with no records all over and just about anybody able to fake a note from a friend saying they freebirthed in a barn. And Dudek emailed back that he knew “improper payments will go up,” yet he did not care, emailing his staff that “no money will go from the public trust to a petulant child.” Yes, that underqualified former IT systems toolbag really called the governor of Maine that!

But Dudek quickly backed down from this stupid idea, after a concerned phone call from Maine’s Senator Susan Collins, though Collins has publicly had no comment about Trump’s REVENGE TOUR on her constituents, other than that the state was “under scrutiny because of the state law that allows biological males to play in girls’ sports,” which she says she believes is contrary to “the very spirit and intent of Title IX.”

By the way, there is apparently ONE transgender athlete in Maine, a transgender girl from Greely High School who won an indoor track and field title, and the right-wing Internet has decided she’s ruined everybody’s life.

And the ham-handed attempt to extort Maine into breaking the law with PROBES and CUTS and Susan Collins furrowing her brow did not stop there! The Maine Morning Star has been keeping a list. Three other agencies have launched investigations into Maine, including the Department of Health and Human Services, which decided after a couple of weeks of an “investigation” that involved not interviewing a single person that the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School were GUILTY of discrimination against girls “by allowing males to compete in sports reserved for girls,” and HHS demanded that Maine self-confess and right their ways within 10 days or else scary Pam Bondi JUSTICE DEPARTMENT will be coming. Whatever.

And the USDA emailed that $35 million in funding to the state’s university system was being frozen, and NOAA cut $4.5 million from the 54-year-old Marine Sea grant, because the grant was full of “references to climate justice and diversity.” (Nobody else lost their climate justice and diversity Marine Sea grants.) Collins made more quiet concerncalls, to Howard Lutnick, and then NOAA said it would “negotiate” to modify the Maine Sea Grant, and the USDA backtracked and deemed Maine was in compliance, after all.

So, like the lapping of a Bar Harbor Wave in the dark, the quiet storm of Susan Collins had handed Trump a handful of L’s. He offered to settle for a “full-throated apology” from Mills instead, and a vow that she would never challenge his authoriteh again.

While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases. Therefore, we need a full-throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled. I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! DJT

But Mills had no intention of doing any such thing, and snapped back:

If the current occupant of the White House wants to protect women and girls, he should start by protecting the women and teenage girls who are suffering miscarriages and dying because they can't get basic lifesaving health care in states across this country. If he cares about women and girls, he should talk about the little girls and boys and infants in Sudan and other countries who are dying right now because he has cut off their supply of food and life-saving medicines.

PREACH! And then yesterday, after the Washington Post came out with their story, the USDA reversed itself AGAIN, and decided that Maine IS GUILTY VIOLATORS after all. So guess you’d better get on the horn again, Susan!

And reckon governor Mills will see Trump lawyers in court, just like she promised. Better luck next round!

[Washington Post / Maine Public / Maine Morning Star ]

