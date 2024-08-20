People in the mainstream media are using words like “impassioned” to describe the speech Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave last night at the DNC. We’ve also seen more than one person compare it to that moment earlier this century when Barack Obama came onstage at a DNC and made the entire world pay attention to him. Just a few years later he was president.

Is that going to happen to AOC? We don’t know, but any Republican who reads those words will probably do a little accident in their pants at the terrifying thought, and that’s just fine with us.

It’s seven minutes long, take the time:

Ocasio-Cortez said a lot in those few minutes. She told her story, and she thanked Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for their leadership. (AOC, by the way, has been one of those effective communicators throughout this summer of Biden stepping aside so that Kamala Harris could mount her joyful coup.)

But here’s the moment where she was shouting like a preacher as the crowd cheered her on:

Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends. And I for one am tired about hearing how a two-bit union buster thinks about himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed. The truth is, Don, you cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business. To love this country is to fight for its people, all people, working people, every day Americans like bartenders and factory workers and fast food cashiers who are on their feet all day in some of the toughest jobs out there.

Our favorite part of that video is where the camera turned to Jesse Jackson, whose face at that moment was like oh FUCK, she’s good.

Maybe he thought it was a bit like Obama’s 2004 convention speech too.

