Hey, since he keeps talking about ‘The Enemy Within,’ what if the Donald Trump we know is the result of a tragic transporter accident and somewhere he’s keeping a smart, decent version of himself locked up?

OK, fine, nobody was actually annihilated, eviscerated, blasted, destroyed, defenestrated, or keel-hauled, but we sure do love this video of Kamala Harris responding to some shouty MAGA forced-birth activists who showed up at her rally last night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As Harris talked about the fight to protect abortion rights and criticized Donald Trump because he “hand-selected” three of the rightwing justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, there was a hubbub in the crowd. Several protesters loudly interrupted, shouting either “Jesus is Lord” according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, or “That’s a lie!” according to Rolling Stone, or who knows, maybe both or neither. Might have been “I like soup!” for all we know. Several outlets refused to partake in such Rashomon-in-Beertown antics and simply said they were “hecklers.”

Whatever the losers were shouting, Harris had a ready answer that may have been planned in advance for deployment when needed, or maybe just was as off-the-cuff as she delivered it.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris deadpanned, clearly enjoying the crowd response, then delivering the punchline. “No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

And by golly, wasn’t THAT just an Obama-level takedown of the man with small crowds and even smaller … hands?

That’s really all we have to say about that, at least until the Washington Post’s fact checker, Glenn Kessler, inevitably points out that Donald Trump was in fact attending the Al Smith Dinner in New York last night and that there were no Trump rallies in Milwaukee at all last night, let alone one “down the street.”

[Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / Rolling Stone]

