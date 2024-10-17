Oh boy, did you watch Kamala Harris’s Fox News interview last night? Here it is. May cause mild irritation, swelling, and hives.

The good news is it’s only 26 minutes long, because Fox News had so many more important things to get to. Or you can watch clips below. Or we can summarize!

Bret (with one T) Baier looks like if you punched “drill sergeant with two facelifts botox” into AI. He’s notable for his appearance in the Dominion lawsuit as the “serious journalist” pushing for Fox to revoke calling Arizona for Joe Biden in 2020, so as not to upset the rubes. “The sooner we pull it — even if it gives us major egg — and we put it back in [Trump’s] column, the better we are in my opinion.” He pushed stolen-election lies, even as behind the scenes he was texting “There is NO evidence of fraud. None.” Last year he was trying to sell the ugliest and most expensive house in DC, that he’d put solar panels on like some kind of Jimmy Carter.

THIS ONE!

If Bret Baier were a character in a movie, he would be the miserable father of the protagonist, who crushes his children’s dreams of careers in the arts and beats them “for their own good” if he finds a tap shoe or accordion under the bed. He does not know how to love, and you find out in the last 20 minutes that it’s because he has been hiding a terrible secret, like an undescended testicle, or having spent his youth as a towel boy in a brothel in Salinas.

Kamala Harris was there to play the Angry Lady Game. You gals (and Barack Obama) know this one! Her job was to abide while Baier interrupted nonstop and was holy-shit rude and disrespectful. If she let him talk over her, everybody would say she’s weak, ineffectual, and unpresidential. If she got mad, she’s a histrionic bitch, combative, pushy, and maybe a man (or in Obama’s case, a scary Black man, practically Willie Horton). If she spoke to him patiently like he was a sneering teenager, and tried to explain things, well, then, she’s a naggy mom, and condescending, and no Joe Lunchpail will want to have a beer with her.

It’s a game that can’t be won, only not lost, and by that measure she did great. She showed up, and did not let that mediocre man talk over her, even when it meant as much as 10 excruciating seconds of them talking at the same time. She did not yell like some kind of common Ted Cruz, or weep like some kind of Brett Kavanaugh, or stand up and walk out like a certain 34-times-felon would have, five seconds into that kind of treatment. This is a woman who has raised teenagers. Most of us in her situation after the 50th interruption probably would’ve been like “I don’t remember asking you a goddamn thing!”

Anyhoo, Baier started right in accusing her of bringing millions of illegal immigrants over the border in her minivan. How many was it? A million? A billion? A gazillion-trillion? The population of a clown car with a false floor? Harris did not even point out that as vice president nothing in her job allows her to single-handedly change policy, did you even pay attention in high school civics, Bret Baier?

He got to the other issue that has Trump supporters tossing and turning at night, tax dollars used for transgender surgery! SEEXXX cHaNgEs FoR pRiSoNeRs!!

Welp, it’s the fucking law, Bret. Trump is a 34-times-felon con man, and even he still followed the same fucking law. She’s not the legislature or the judiciary, you nonce.

Then she handed him his ass for showing a deceptively edited clip.

People say that Trump’s campaign seems to have the momentum of a runaway freight train. Why is he so popular? Are his followers stupid? Please call them stupid. Or at least deplorable.

Then Bret Baier cut her off because Fox needed the rest of the night to moan about what a horrible job she did.

The gentlemanly thing after the interview would’ve been Bret Baier thanking her for her fucking time, but of course he acted like he was doing her the favor. “I think she had a mission. Maybe she wanted to have a viral moment or pushback. She came to Fox News and she wanted to have a go-after-Donald Trump viral moment that plays on a lot of other channels and on social media. And I think she may have gotten that.”

It’s called campaigning, Bret Baier. The appearance probably didn’t move the electoral needle for Harris one way or the other. Bluechecks on Twitter said she was a dumpster fire, and people who already liked her came off liking her even more. But it moved the needle on Bret Baier! Anyone who may have been unaware of the extent of his Trump ass-kissery and the lengths Fox will go to sanewash Donald Trump no matter what crazy shit he says is sure aware now!

