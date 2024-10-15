Smiling at the prospect of the National Guard shooting citizens, very patriotic

Decaying diva Donald J. Trump has promised to use the military against American citizens, many times. He slobbered at the possibility of shooting protestors during the Black Lives Matter protest in DC in front of retired General Mark Milley, but settled instead for having the crowd gassed and pelted with flash-bang grenades so he could strut out to hold a Bible upside down. He promised to “dominate the streets” in the Rose Garden before that event. He’s promised it at his rallies, repeatedly, to the cheers of his bloodthirsty, knuckle-dragging followers.

BIBLE.

He most recently moaned it on Fox Business Sunday morning to Maria Bartiromo, making it clear he meant American citizens, and Adam Schiff in particular.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical-left lunatics. And I think they’re the big — and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

And in case one might mistakenly think Trump only meant shooting some imaginary noncitizen fentanyl dealers from a Congo asylum, Trump added, “the thing that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff.”

Kamala Harris even played a supercut of Trump’s greatest Hitler-y moments at her rally last night, ICYMI!

But like a cat refusing to take a pill, or JD Vance refusing to say Trump lost the 2020 election, Youngkin sat, smirked, and simply refused to admit that Trump said what he said, even when confronted with transcripts and video. He was on CNN to defend the state illegally purging 6,300 voters from Virginia’s rolls 25 days before the election — “cleaning” rolls in the 90 days before an election being flatly against the law — and getting the state sued by the Justice Department, but Jake Tapper had some other questions too. Do you enjoy awkward squirming? This clip is for you!

YOUNGKIN: I don’t think Trump was referring to sending the military after Americans. TAPPER: I’m literally reading his quotes to you. He’s literally talking about sending the military after Democrats. YOUNGKIN: I don’t believe that. TAPPER: I just read the quote!

Youngkin is no Confederate-come-lately, or fair-weather fashy, or mere private-equity goblin. Don’t be confused by his REI fleece vest! His turnoffs include raising the minimum wage, removing Confederate statues, legalizing weed, “critical race theory,” and gun safety laws.

He supports police being able to get warrants for menstrual tracking apps, and would love to have an abortion ban in his state, but sadly the blue Legislature will not let him. Lunatic Ivan Raiklin has contributed to his campaign. There’s nothing even slightly moderate about the guy, not even if you squint hard.

But there’s good news! Virginia has same-day voter registration, so anyone oops-whoops purged from the rolls there can re-register themselves. Even right-leaning polls like Rasmussen have Harris up by a comfortable margin in Virginia. And Youngkin’s term as governor is over next year. So, like, bye, I guess!

