Last night, Kamala Harris’s campaign made an interesting decision, and it wasn’t standing on stage and swaying to Grandma’s Favorite Broadway Songs for 39 minutes while looking completely dead and confused. (We’ll get to that, trust us.)

Harris reacted specifically to Donald Trump’s comments from this weekend, calling for the military to go after people who disagree with him — you know, those sick, radical-left elements in the country — and let the news orgs know she was going to do it. And then she, during her own rally, said LET’S GO TO THE TAPE, and everybody watched some Trump together.

We don’t think that’s a thing campaigns usually do! But in this media landscape, where even supposedly serious news organizations like the New York Times can’t bear to report accurately on Trump and feel they must instead sanewash his every utterance, so as to create the illusion of two equal and yet opposite candidates, maybe it’s a good idea.

Take a gander at the video for yourself, it’s kinda remarkable:

“He is someone who will stop at nothing to claim power for himself. And you don’t have to take my word for it. I’ve said for a while now, watch his rallies. Listen to his words. He tells us who he is. And he tells us what he would do if he is elected president. So here tonight, I will show you one example of Donald Trump’s worldview and intentions. “Please roll the clip!”

You could see on her face that she knew how remarkable of a thing she was doing. It was almost a mischievous look, a look that said, well damn, if the media won’t prosecute the case, the prosecutor will.

And there in the clip was Trump saying “the worst people are the enemies from within,” worse than Russia or China. Saying people who criticize his beloved fascist judges should go to jail. Calling for “The Purge,” because apparently Stephen Miller allowed him to watch it one night and it’s been giving him nocturnal emissions ever since.

Saying the military should go after his enemies, AKA you and me and the people at Harris’s rally.

“You heard his words coming from him,” she said to the crowd when the clip ended. “He’s talking about ‘the enemy within,’ Pennsylvania. He’s talking about the enemy within our country, Pennsylvania. He’s talking about that he considers anyone who doesn’t support him, or who will not bend to his will, an enemy of our country. It’s a serious issue. He’s saying, he is saying, that he will use the military to go after them.”

She mentioned journalists who write stories that upset him, “election officials who refuse to cheat by finding extra votes for him,” and so forth.

Harris has been doing this, as she said. She did it at the debate. Telling people hey, if you don’t believe me, go to one of his debates. See the things he says there. Watch the people getting bored and leaving. Go check out what a loser and a fascist he is. (Especially since Fox News often will cut away from his rallies — or just from him babbling in general — when he’s starting to get really meandering/sick/gross/weird.)

Can’t say you haven’t heard what he said if she’s confident enough to play his words during her rallies.

If the media won’t report on how one of the guys running for president is completing his metamorphosis into Hitler before our very eyes, she will.

[video via Aaron Rupar]

