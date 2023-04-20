Daniel Cameron is the sunken place-residing Kentucky attorney general who refused to bring charges against the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in a botched raid. As a Black public official who denied justice to a dead Black woman, Cameron seemed like a rising star in Republican politics. Megyn Kelly praised him for his apparent courage, and during a gushing interview, Tucker Carlson asked him out on a date.

youtu.be

Cameron spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where like Sen. Tim Scott, he claimed Joe Biden — not Donald Trump — was the real racist: "Mr. Vice President, look at me!" he said. "I am Black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains."

No, sir, we are not all the same. Most of us have dignity. When some of the worst white people on Earth like you, you’re either a sell-out puppet job or unseasoned potato salad with raisins. At least there’s some hope for the potato salad.

PREVIOUSLY: Judge Rules Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Can Let Everyone Know How Bad AG Daniel Cameron Sucks

Kentucky's current Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is up for re-election in November, and Cameron officially declared his candidacy for the job in January. You'd think Republicans would clear the field for such a loyal Black stooge, but it's not that easy for the Tap Dance Kid.

First-time candidate Kelly Craft, a major Republican donor and former United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration (after Nikki Haley noped out), is coming hard against Cameron in the Republican primary. She's willing to spend a fortune to make this race competitive.

“Craft has bought herself into a two person race,” Republican operative Scott Jennings told Politico. “The question is ‘is there enough runway left?’” No, the actual question is "what the hell does that runway metaphor mean?"

So, let's get this out of the way: Craft is running a shamelessly racist campaign, perhaps because she herself is incredibly racist. Craft and her political allies have flooded Kentucky airwaves with ads reminding voters that Cameron is very Black. He's so Black in this one Craft ad you couldn't find him with a flashlight. It's like the poster art for a minstrel show.

www.youtube.com

She is battering Cameron over coal, and most of those ads feature a coal-black Cameron denying precious coal-fueled power to white Kentuckians.

Craft also implausibly compares Cameron to former President Barack Obama and the right-wing's latest bogeyman Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. A new TV ad from Commonwealth PAC, which supports Craft, features a clip of Cameron discussing a plan to "move to a no-money bail system." This is contrasted with a clip of Bragg actively backing a plan to end cash bail.

From NBC News:

Later, the narrator says, "Cameron agrees with the George Soros-backed D.A. who prosecuted Trump."

That's subtle and not at all deliberately misleading, antisemitic, and racist.

As the narrator says this, a photo of Cameron and a photo of Bragg, both Black men, are placed next to each other, alongside text that says, "Cameron and Bragg: Against cash bail."



At the end of the ad, the narrator says, "Daniel Cameron, Kentucky's soft on crime teddy bear."

The "soft establishment teddy bear" is a theme with the Commonwealth PAC, and some of the ads even depict Cameron as a stuffed bear in a suit, which is admittedly hilarious.

www.youtube.com



There are many key differences between Cameron and Bragg, but perhaps the most important is that Bragg doesn't have to settle for table scraps from Tucker Carlson. Every Black aunt in the nation would happily fix him some greens in tribute for sticking it to Trump.

Craft has more than enough money to keep up her delicious smears against Cameron. According to campaign finance reports, she's loaned her campaign $7 million since the start of 2023 and raised an additional $260,000 from other donors. Meanwhile, the better known, Trump-endorsed Cameron has raised just slightly more than $400,000 in the same time period.

The cash-fueled barrage is clearly helping Craft. In a January poll conducted by Mason-Dixon , Cameron led his Republican rivals with 39 percent support, and Craft was a distant second at 13 percent. However, Craft almost doubled her support to 24 percent in an Emerson poll released Tuesday, and while other Republican candidates also gained ground, specifically Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Cameron sank to just 30 percent, well within striking distance for Craft.

Andy Beshear is the fifth most popular governor in the US and his support is only increasing in Kentucky, despite the "D" next to his name. Craft might just humiliate Cameron in the primary and win in an upset or do enough damage among Kentucky conservatives that Beshear cleans his clock in the general election. Either way, I'm delighted.

[ Politico ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?