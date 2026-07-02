Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

APOLOGY, yesterday I edited an error into Evan’s post — the very worst thing an editrix can do — but to be fair, this Factcheck story on “birth tourism” is so badly done that the answer to “how prevalent is ’birth tourism’ actually?” didn’t come until the twenty-fifth paragraph. (The answer, after 24 paragraphs talking about “could it be 20,000 a year? how about 30,000 a year?” was “47 birth tourism” births in 2025.) That’s a bad Factcheck article! Obviously, I blame them. (Factcheck)

I think these people who climbed the 200-foot spire AIYEEEEE on top of the Empire State Building might be crazy, and I love them very much. “Two people were taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon after climbing to the top of New York City’s famed Empire State Building, where they unfurled a peace banner and appeared to start making out nearly 1,500 feet above the city.” That is just a very good lede. (NBC News)

The Slaughter case and how the Supreme Court is perfectly willing to let Trump advance his corruption in every American agency … until Roberts et al. make a “pragmatic decision” (i.e. not a constitutional one) to keep the idiot from destroying the stonks. (Paul Krugman)

Keep Wonkette alive FOREVER!

The button below will take any amount of your choosing, one-time or monthly, at Paypal, or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

That’s nice (?) that ICE let this sex-offender-against-a-child go because he has cancer? They probably should have let the US CITIZEN CHILDREN WITH CANCER go too, instead of deporting them because Stephen Miller wanted to terrorize some folks. (Gift link Star Tribune) The administration says it’s categorically FALSE that ICE is using race when it arrests priests and nuns on their way to Mass, so take that for everything it is worth. (Letters From Leo) A newspaper reporter reported on Syracuse cops and ICE and she didn’t even give ICE and the cops the benefit of all the doubts, and it is journalism and it is beautiful. (Finding Gravity)

So this definitely seems like one of those instances when “the Left” is more than annoying and is actively shitty against a person who is agreeing with them (Gaza and Israel edition), and these people should feel bad! (They will not feel bad.) This should not be read as an endorsement of “the Center” who are wrong on policy but only merely annoying instead of more than annoying. (The Play Typer Guy)

YAY CHEER YAY NEW RECORD! Of ocean temperature :( (NBC News)

You could get tens (hundreds?) of thousands of dollars from Trump’s Big Bastard Bill if you buy a vacation rental to take out of the housing supply and turn into an AirBnB! (Business Insider)

Every word of this op-ed about Trump boning Detroit’s auto industry except where the author says Trump “worked assiduously” at overturning Joe Biden’s greenie and EV stuff. Trump’s never “worked assiduously” a day in his life. (Gift link New York Times)

Still no link between autism and Tylenol, RFK Jr. you fucking idiot. (Ars Technica)

Let’s end with some fun I mean sadness: All the terrible things that happened to poor Donald Trump in June. (Paul Slansky)

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA POSTPONED, CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

Have you sent Wonkette to a friend today?

Share

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!