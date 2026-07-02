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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

You know you love kākāpōs, and they are here in the hed gif. And I have some news about 'em! https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/kakapo-chick-silliness

Also, I've got a meme chat. All service-y am I. https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/5f12e1ff-bcee-4a21-b78d-69861c602974

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

I read this morning that the daring-do Empire State Bldg scalers looked like they might have done a proposal up there. I assume she said "yes."

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