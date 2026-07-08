Wonkette

Wonkette

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vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ's avatar
vorpal 86...47...ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ ʰᵘᵗ
3m

Nice Superman forelock curl there Brandon...

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RocktonSam
4m

Last night in St. Louis the Milwaukee Brewers batted around and then some in the 7th inning scoring 7 runs.

Brewer Christian Yellich batted twice in the inning. He made an out during both plate appearances. I looked and still haven't seen another to accomplish this.

Tatis , the padre thst nevers runs a ground ball our hit 2 grand slams in one inning in 2025.

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