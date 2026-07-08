Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, a guy who definitely told his hairdresser to make him look like an extra from Gone With The Wind, is not afraid of people thinking he’s a racist. Indeed, just last week, he posted a picture of his own very serious and/or bored looking face along with text that read “The Left has one debate tactic: call you racist and pray you shut up” and the caption “Calling us racist doesn’t work anymore.”

And when he was bad he was horrid.

As if it ever did! Like, really, at what point, exactly, was the Right cowed by accusations of racism? Did I blink and miss it? And when were we going around randomly accusing them of being racist without them doing or saying something blatantly racist? Because I don’t recall that either. After all, it’s hardly as if they don’t provide us with enough material. And while I fully admit that I’d love for him and others like him to shut up, it’s certainly not for fear that they will make a point so good that everyone will gasp and slow clap while I stand there looking like a fool.

Mostly it’s because they’re terrible and I’d really like to have a more positive view of humanity than the one I am currently stuck with.

Anyway, he issued a follow-up this week with another picture of himself, in fresh Marcel waves, holding his two ginger children, along with the caption “You can call me any name you want. I just want my children to grow up in a country that they recognize.”

Recognize from what, exactly? Their past lives? Are they time travelers? Will they be confused by cell phones or all the big metal horseless carriages? How far back do we all need to go here, so that his smol children don’t get a bad case of future shock?

Of course, we know what he’s saying, and it’s made all the more clear by the fact that he did not include his wife, Danielle D’Souza, daughter of Dinesh D’Souza, in that particular picture. Why, oh why, might he not include his terrible-but-super-pretty Indian-American wife in the picture with the caption implying that it would be very sad for their children to grow up into an America “they don’t recognize”?

What is it that they might not recognize about it? What might the guy who is constantly going on about how much he hates immigrants (like both his wife’s parents!) be concerned that they would find so disturbingly unfamiliar? Because I don’t think he’s talking about flying cars.

As The Daily Beast notes, Gill has a history of incredibly racist commentary.

Gill told then-mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to “go back to the Third World” last June over footage of the Muslim Indian-American New Yorker eating rice with his hands. Many pointed out at the time that Gill’s wife, who’s also of Indian descent, would have grown up eating the same way. Mamdani later secured a historic victory and is now the city’s mayor. The elected Republican official has made his views clear on other occasions, too. He let podcaster Benny Johnson’s claim that Somalis are innately less intelligent go unchallenged during an April appearance on the pundit’s show, then argued migrants from the East African country are a “net drain” on the U.S. economy. “Not all cultures are equal,” he told the host.

Yeah, they’ve said that about literally every wave of immigrants and every wave of immigrants has made this country better, more interesting and certainly more delicious. You are welcome for pizza, by the way.

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Over the last few years, an increasingly large percentage of MAGA chuds have become increasingly racist against Indian people — even attacking those on their side, like JD Vance for being married to Usha Vance, Kash Patel, and former presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy. While some Republicans used to try to pretend that they were fine with immigrants coming “the right way,” most are now comfortable saying that they don’t want that, either. They don’t want any immigrants, and when they say they want a country that they “recognize,” they are talking about a country full of white people.

That is who Brandon Gill was trying to appeal to with this post. That’s whose approval he is after. He knows exactly what his responses would have looked like if he had included a picture with her in it, and he didn’t want to give them any reason to say that his wife is representative of the America that “they don’t recognize.”

Gill fired back at critics yesterday, pointing out that he has previously posted many pictures of his wife, missing the point that she was conspicuously absent from the racial purity dog-whistle post in particular. And, you know, I doubt she cares because she seems like a real piece of work herself, but you gotta feel bad for the kids.

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