Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Bonus Bear picture. This is his lion pose.

You need to see his glorious mane.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-286189152?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
30m

Too hot to cook, had ham sammies the last couple of days so not in the mood for that, watching my funds so no take-out. Not wanting spaghetti either.

Oh I know, to the emergency food cabinet with boxed and canned stuff.

Kraft Deluxe Mac & Cheese and canned French Style green beans (cuz I'm fancy like that.)

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