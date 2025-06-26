Excuse me, but what exactly are you people up to? Photo by Philipp Torres on Unsplash

President Pissypants wants his Big Beautiful Blowjobs for Billionaires (Bupkis for Bubbas) Bill on his desk and ready to sign by July 4, so Senate Republicans are hard at work trying to pass enormous tax cuts for the wealthy, boost military spending, and increase spending on “Homeland Security” enough to deport millions of undocumented people. The trick is to cram in a whole lot of stuff that will hurt America while still meeting the funny puzzle rules that will allow the bill to pass by reconciliation, with only a simple majority in both houses of Congress.

There’s a surprising amount of crap congressional Rs are trying to stuff into what’s technically supposed to be a budget bill, so let’s put on our personal protective equipment and take a look. Eye and breathing protection is recommended!

What Washed Out In The ‘Byrd Bath’?

Already, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has ruled out some of the really ugly shit that passed in the House version of the bill, or that was added to the Senate version. Remember, the “Byrd Rule” for reconciliation bills limits them to measures involving taxing and spending; Republicans can’t use reconciliation to, let’s say, repeal the Civil Rights act of 1964 or to declare all Democrats enemies of the State.

There were a surprising number of things that Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDounough, said no to, such as one provision that would have blocked federal courts from finding members of the Trump administration in contempt, and another that would have given states authority to patrol the border and enforce immigration law.

MacDonough also nixed a proposal that would have sold off millions of acres of public land held by the Bureau of Land Management and by the Forest Service, opening them to housing and other development. That brilliant plan to pave paradise and put up a parking lot was the brainchild of Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) who says he wants to give it another try, this time just auctioning off BLM land near cities and towns but leaving Forest Service land alone (for now). That too will have to pass MacDonough’s scrutiny; she’ll get to it. Lee might also be open to an alternative scheme to take all the trees, put ‘em in a tree museum, and charge the people a dollar an’ a half just to see ‘em.

Also scotched were a measure banning anyone who isn’t a citizen or permanent resident from receiving food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and another one that would have forced states with high rates of processing errors to pick up more of the cost of SNAP.

On top of that, MacDonough saw right through a clever attempt to completely eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) by capping its maximum funding at “zero percent of the Federal Reserve’s operating expenses.” See how crafty that was? She sure did, and she pointed out that eliminating an entire federal agency by pretending that it’s a simple budgeting move goes well outside of what’s allowable in a reconciliation bill.

Some Breathing Room For The Environment

It’s really kind of impressive how many “extraneous” environmental measures Republicans put into the bill, only to have them removed by the parliamentarian. (Don’t worry, Big Oil, there’s still plenty of terrible stuff still in there, just for you!) MacDonough ruled out measures that would have:

Sped up offshore oil and gas drilling project approvals by declaring every single proposal automatically compliant with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Required the government to issue offshore drilling permits within 90 days of the bidder winning at auction.

Ordered the Interior Department to approve construction of a controversial mining road in Alaska, no matter what.

Allowed developers to fast track NEPA environmental reviews, and to exempt projects from judicial review if the developers paid a one-time fee. That’s a neat trick!

Forced the Postal Service to sell off its EV fleet and tear out the chargers it’s already installed. But the bill can and does eliminate funding for new EV delivery trucks, forcing USPS to buy gas guzzlers instead as it modernizes its vehicle fleet. (See our earlier piece on that fuck-tussle here!)

Finally — and this is a big win for limiting climate change, at least for now — MacDonough wouldn’t allow the Big Dirty Bill to repeal a bunch of EPA limits on air pollution, including the new passenger-vehicle tailpipe emissions limits that were enacted under Joe Biden. That’s the regulation that tightens vehicle carbon emissions enough that by 2030, around half of manufacturers’ new-car fleets would have to be zero-emissions, although automakers could meet that requirement with a mix of full electric, plug-in-hybrids, or some other technology. This is the measure Donald Trump lied about, calling it an “EV mandate,” even though it still allowed nearly half of new vehicles to run on gas or diesel. Trump and Republicans will still want to kill off EPA emissions limits in every sector possible, but they’ll have to do it by other means, like the normal rule-making process or even by trying to pass a law under regular order. (Haha, we made a joke! )

Terrible New Shit

Beyond the awful stuff ruled out by the parliamentarian, there’s plenty of terrible crap that Senate Republicans have added to their version of the reconciliation bill — and remember, the House version is already horrible. In fact, the Center for American Progress warned this week that, far from moderating the excesses in the House version, the Senate’s Big Bugfuck Billionaire-Boner Bonanza is even more extreme. Let us count the ways the Senate version is even worse:

Just to be pricks about it, the Senate added those tax breaks for guns just two days after the political assassination (and attempted assassination) of Democrats in Minnesota.

We should add that Republican senators from red states, which have seen increased jobs in clean energy resulting from the IRA’s clean energy provisions, just might offer some good news on the climate front. Or not! It’s still very much up in the carbon-saturated air, as the New York Times reports (gift link).

The House version of the bill eliminated the hundreds of billions of tax incentives from the IRA on a very short timeline. But quite a few red-state Republicans, with an eye to keeping their seats in 2026 or 2028, want to phase out the tax incentives — especially those that help green energy businesses in their states — a bit more slowly, past the next two election cycles, so they won’t have to answer for the huge job losses that’ll result from eliminating those credits.

What? You didn’t think they were thinking about climate at all, did you? It’s purely political self-preservation for these assholes.

As the Times notes, “roughly $1.4 billion in [planned] electric-vehicle, battery and solar-panel factories” have already been cancelled in May alone because companies expect the IRA’s tax credits to vanish. The total cancellations so far this year come to about $15.5 billion, and they’re coming mostly in red states that had, up to now, been booming.

The slow-things-down Republican senators are self-interested assholes, but they’re pitted against even bigger assholes who want the cuts to come as soon as possible, to partly offset the enormous costs of the bill’s $4.5 trillion in tax cuts for needy billionaires and corporations. The latter set of assholes also make the point that it’s urgent to eliminate everything in the IRA while Republicans still have the presidency and Congress, because any climate progress not rooted out entirely during Trump’s final term (or second first term) could be revived if Americans get sick of the fascism and can still vote the fuckers out.

In conclusion, there’s still a lot of terrible shit Republicans are fighting over, and it’s still entirely possible this whole fucking mess might fail thanks to the GOP’s terminal dysfunction. There’s no agreement yet on the Medicaid provisions that could kill rural hospitals, or on how the Senate may modify the deduction for state and local taxes. If we’re lucky, the whole wretched mess may fall apart, but we’re not getting our hopes up. We’ll keep you posted.

