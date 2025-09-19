Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
12m

So hey, here's a shock. The conservative that claimed a Starbucks employee in Chicago wrote "Loser" on an order they made to honor Charlie Kirk, which subsequently caused the store to receive threats to the point it had to briefly shut down, was lying.

(Also...who the hell orders a drink to "honor" someone?)

"A viral social media video this week claimed that employees at a Norwood Park Starbucks wrote 'Loser' on a drink ordered in honor of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. An online furor followed, and the coffee shop even closed temporarily.

But Starbucks now says that time-stamped footage from the store at 6332 N. Northwest Highway does not show any of its workers writing that message. Instead, the note appears 'to have been added after the beverage was handed off, likely by someone else,' a spokesperson told Block Club."

https://blockclubchicago.org/2025/09/19/viral-video-claiming-starbucks-worker-wrote-loser-on-order-honoring-charlie-kirk-is-false-company-says/?fbclid=IwY2xjawM6gWlleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHgoENtXuUw6XbKrYpko8o_M2WA-XeJktTwQHCi9Vq0G0jd_9cwqJAxYXI0qQ_aem_MdX6dZz7vffEy05fbUCE8g

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
JustPixelz's avatar
JustPixelz
6m

While in England, Mr. Trump said the U.S. is now the "hottest country anywhere in the world." However foreigners are voting with the feet to stay away.

MoneyWise via Yahoo: America is only country reported to be facing a tourism decline in 2025 — 'closed sign' could cost the US $29B [https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/america-only-country-reported-facing-111500269.html]

Canadian visits in May decreased by 38% by car and 24% by air compared to the same month in 2024.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture