Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nae Kings!'s avatar
Nae Kings!
38m

On my way downtown to protest at ice hq, sign says MURDEROUS BROWNSHIRTS on one side and KAREN SAYS FUCK ICE on the other, wish me luck

Reply
Share
6 replies
Edith Prickly's avatar
Edith Prickly
30mEdited

Anybody else feeling absolutely drained by:

- ICE atrocities

- Freezing fucking weather

- A deranged dementia patient threatening war then backing down

- The price of food (the GROCERIES)

- Freaking out all week about something at work that turned out to be a misunderstanding on your part then feeling stupid about the same thing for a whole other reason

I want to go home and crawl into bed but tonight is the cooking class that Mr. Prickly and I bought ourselves as a Christmas present, so we're going out. Cooking usually makes me feel better, and we're learning to make our own pasta.

Reply
Share
12 replies
281 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture