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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Busy questions go.

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ziggywiggy
21mEdited

I went to feed Gimothy this morning but could not find them, there were a couple small flocks of aggressive geese around and I guessed that maybe Gimmy was staying on the island to avoid them. But then I saw turkey vultures swooping in low over a baseball field next to the fishing pond. Looking through binoculars I saw there were 3 on the ground eating something.

This scared me because I am an expert at awfulizing. I kept circling the fishing pond looking for Gimmy, I was there like an hour. I knew I needed to see what the vultures were eating and finally they left. I slowly walked towards the carcass, it was in thick grass. As I got close enough to see what it was through the binoculars I let out a huge sigh of relief, it was a small deer, not a goose.

I went back home and decided I would wait till evening to go back out, hoping the aggressive geese would have moved to a different spot.

I got out there and the asshole geese were gone. Just the ducks and a handful of geese.

I looked out on the water and here comes my friend paddling to me. Seeing that bird brought me such joy.

Gimmy and Angel plus some ducks got a feast.

No bully birds to chase them away from the food.

Good way to end the day.

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