Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

Busy questions here.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

That makes 3 in the one year I have been watching.

People who have pulled anyway from the gas pump with the nozzle still attached. I am going to draw little nozzles on the window sill to keep track.

The first one pulled the thing totally off the pump, got out of the car, removed the nozzle, dropped it on the ground and drove away. Gas station worker came out, picked it up and took it inside the little store, he has probably seen it hundreds of times more than me.

The second one, the nozzle popped out of the car before it broke away. The guy got out and apologized loudly to the air, put the nozzle back and drove away.

The last one also popped out before breaking off, but this driver kept going.

Get off your damn phones, that was definitely the last one, also who holds their phones up to their ear in the car?

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