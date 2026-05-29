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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

I’m dealing with an extremely confused table. They wanted to make sure there was no cucumber in the pina colada. Ask me better questions than this.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Harry says TCIF!

(Thank Cat It’s Furriday)

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-267108071?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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