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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
8m

Busy go. Working a clopen pray for me.

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
15m

<comic book guy voice> Excuse me, Mr. Hooper, the B-52 is a Cold War bomber. Good day. </ comic book guy voice>

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