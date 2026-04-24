Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
38m

Working questions here.

Reply
Share
5 replies
OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
32m

𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐘:

https://substack.com/profile/157154942-oneyieldregular/note/c-248666186

Henri Rousseau, "The Repast of the Lion," 1907

Reply
Share
5 replies
136 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture