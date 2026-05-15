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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2hEdited

Better today. Working, questions here.

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
2h

LOLOLOL

‪carolmac80💙🌈☮️🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸🇺🇦🧿🌊‬ ‪@carolmac80.bsky.social‬ · 4h

Maybe we should rename "artificial intelligenace" as "plagiarised information synthesis system" ... and call it PISS rather than Al?

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