Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
38m

Busy questions here

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
1h

WONKETTE HAPPY HOUR HUMOR!!!

"My grandmother is over eighty and still doesn't need glasses.

Drinks right out of the bottle." - Henny Youngman

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