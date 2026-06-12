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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
10m

Busy questions here.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5m

Harry stretching towards the weekend. Also presenting the cat tummy trap, no touchy da belly!

In this position it looks like he has a little white heart on his belly.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-275153889?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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