At least one person is dead and two are still missing in western Alaska after the remnants of Typhoon Halong hit the state with hurricane-force winds and severe coastal flooding. At least 49 communities, most of them sparsely populated villages home to Native Alaskans, were affected, with 1,400 people displaced to shelters in the affected area, according to the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Search and rescue operations by the state National Guard, Air National Guard, Coast Guard, and state police rescued dozens of people, including 24 from homes that were swept away by the flooding.

The typhoon originated near the Philippines, then brushed by Japan, bringing high winds and heavy seas but not making landfall.

The storm hit Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, two villages about 400 miles southwest of Fairbanks, especially hard. They have a population of about 1,000 residents altogether. A Coast Guard spokesperson, Capt. Christopher Culpepper, described the situation in the two villages as “absolute devastation.” One woman was found dead in Kwigillingok Monday, and two people remain missing. A Coast Guard cutter is on its way to the area. State troopers rescued at least “51 people and two dogs” in the villages, which were flooded by storm surge.

As far as we can tell, Alaska’s emergency response system has done a great job, and is on top of the situation.

If you were looking for information from the federal government, you wouldn’t necessarily know there had even been a massive storm that affected over a thousand people and caused Crom only knows how much damage. Unlike normal presidents, who regularly issued public statements when natural disasters hit, Donald Trump hasn’t yet said anything about the disaster because he’s too busy heaping praise on himself for his administration’s Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement — sure, credit to him for that. It might not turn out to be the “GOLDEN AGE of Israel and the Golden Age of the Middle East,” as he insisted, though.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning (archive link) Trump did at least find the time to express some sympathy — not for the people of western Alaska, but for his own face, in a Time magazine cover story on the ceasefire.

They had “something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one”? We’re pretty sure he means the “M” in the magazine’s name. Has Donald Trump never seen a Time magazine cover, where the letters of “TIME” are sometimes partially behind a photo?

Also over the weekend, did you see that Trump thought that Joe Biden ordered FBI infiltrators to do the riots on January 6, 2021, two weeks before Biden became president?

Maybe the typhoon was Joe Biden’s fault.

Monday, when the state’s search and rescue operations were in full swing, the White House’s “rapid response” political channel praised Trump as “Our Great President of Peace” (archive link) and repeatedly declared yesterday “one of the most consequential days in modern history,” but it hasn’t mentioned the storm.

And if you were hoping that the Federal Emergency Management Agency might have any information on the storm, its Twitter feed has only a notice that “This account will not be actively managed during the lapse in federal funding.” The FEMA website’s “Current Disaster Responses” page makes no mention of Alaska as of this morning, either.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declared the storm a disaster at least, and the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM) has opened the application process for Alaska’s state Individual Assistance and Temporary Housing programs.

In a statement on Twitter Sunday (archive link), as the storm was approaching, Sen. Dan Sullivan said that he has been “in frequent conversations with Acting FEMA Director David Richardson,” as well as with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Sullivan said that FEMA had an “incident management team” on the way to Alaska, as well as a “FEMA search-and-rescue group pre-positioned in Washington on standby.” We haven’t seen any coverage of that team actually being deployed, but maybe they got their spending request to Nazi Cosplay Barbie ahead of time; we’ll see. Back in July, Noem’s fucked-up response to the flash floods in Texas led the head of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue branch to resign in disgust.

Sullivan added that FEMA assured him its disaster response effort won’t be affected by the government shutdown, although again, nobody checking its website or Twitter account would know that. News coverage so far hasn’t mentioned much about federal response beyond the Coast Guard’s search and rescue operations.

As for Noem herself, she hasn’t said anything on social media about the disaster in Alaska either, but that’s understandable because she’s really busy shouting about criminal illegal aliens and the ongoing terrorist antifa war on America.

During a news conference Monday, Sens. Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski said that they will ask the Trump administration not to eliminate a FEMA program aimed at mitigating climate risks, which have made flooding in coastal villages especially dangerous. FEMA’s decision to kill the program earlier this year is being appealed in the courts.

Murkowski said erosion mitigation projects take time to complete. “But our reality is, we are seeing these storms coming ... certainly on a more frequent basis, and the intensity that we're seeing seems to be accumulating as well, and so the time to act on it is now because it's going to take us some time to get these in place,” she said of such projects.

Climate change has led to increasing sea levels and melting of permafrost, both of which have endangered scores of small Native Alaskan villages. Any attempt to help those villagers relocate, however, would almost certainly be DEI, and the administration also is quite certain that climate change is fake, too.

