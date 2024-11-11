Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I was going to try to “write” about the twin charges that Democrats are both elitist and smearing their identities on everyone, according to bullshit artists like Maureen Dowd, but Don Moynihan said it so well I probably don’t need to add anything except this: “Elitist” just means your neighbor who reads the newspaper and knows more stuff about things than you do and sometimes tells you that you’re actually wrong. (Don Moynihan)

Marcy Wheeler looks at the “two elections” — the uncontested states where the country moved right six points, and the swing states Harris campaigned in that only moved right three. She calls out propaganda, media collapse, and Trump’s identity politics, but points to two issues (Gaza and the embrace of Liz Cheney) that might have led 15 million Democrats to stay home. Those are true, but we also don’t know how much of Democrats staying home was shitty sexist racism. (Emptywheel)

Men, how long into this video would you tell your mate, “Maaaate.” (London Mayor)

This is correct and agggggggravating:

In what will be a generous gift to his successor, President Joe Biden beat inflation, brought down gas prices, created millions of jobs, spurred strong growth, boosted retirement savings and revived American manufacturing — just in time for Donald Trump to take credit for all of it.

Also addresses Bernie Sanders’s charge, which has really annoyed me and I am not a Bernie hater, that Democrats “abandoned” the working class, which would be news to the Bernie who has been trying to educate people for three years now on all the strides the Biden administration made for the working class. So that’s another post I don’t have to write today! (Paul Waldman at MSNBC)

It’s the right-wing media, they’re in charge now. We’re not gonna Air America ourselves out of this. (Michael Tomasky at The New Republic)

OK, one last on why the fuck did this happen: The Harris campaign discovered in its internals that they couldn’t get swing voters to believe Trump would do any of the things he had literally already done. (Greg Sargent at TNR)

But will mass deportation be good for the American economy? Hahahahaahahahalol. (American Immigration Council)

RFK Jr. is flat-out 100 percent lying about the HPV vaccine. There have been none NONE cases of cervical cancer in girls who received it. It protects from cancer. He’s lying the opposite. (Public Health Scotland)

New bill would let Trump’s Treasury secretary unilaterally strip non-profit status from anyone who “supports terrorism” which is obviously all of us. Don’t worry, Wonkette’s not not-for-profit. (Intercept)

This writer had a really good time in Jordan, politically even! It’s a nice story. (Fodor’s)

The Poison Squad. (Eater)