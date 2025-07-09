Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
4h

My new go-to response:

OGNB's doctor: "Have you been doing those rehab exercises for your foot and ankle?"

OGNB: "I don’t know, YOU TELL ME.”

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
4h

“He is obviously evil, yes, but he is crucially also the biggest mark of all time. He once thought Vince McMahon was dead because he saw his limousine explode on Monday Night Raw.”

A massive part of the problem with him is that he is a credulous arsehole. Coupled with the fact that he still has this belief that being on TV (and only TV) gives someone credibility, it explains a lot about how he is this sponge for Fox News bullshit. I say often that he is his base, and this is one of the ways that's true- as surely as they will eat up with a spoon any bullshit that comes from that channel, so too will Trump. As surely as they will roll around in Facebook bullshit conspiracy theories, Protocols of the Elders of Zion as memes, and convince themselves they're true, so will he- once he sees those memes on TV.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
336 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture