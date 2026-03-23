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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2d

Monday Bear is just gonna stay in this tree and hide from the world for a bit.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-231964050?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
2d

@ChrisO_wiki

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14h

It's now being reported that the fire on the USS Gerald R. Ford was so severe that the ship could be out of service for as long as 12-14 months. That's going to be a big loss of capability for the US Navy at a potentially critical time.

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