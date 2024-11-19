Sarah McBride made history last week as the first transgender person (that we know of) elected to the United States Congress. That is a big, wonderful, joyful deal in an otherwise unpleasant time.

But then came Congressional Mean Girl Nancy Mace, who filed a resolution on Monday to bar “[m]embers, officers, and employees of the House from using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex,” for the explicit purposes of barring McBride from using the congressional women’s restroom.

McBride has handled it gracefully, posting on social media that “Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness,” and adding, “This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

Asked by a social media user if she meant to target McBride with her legislation, Mace responded, “Yes and then some. Biological men do not have any rights to women’s private spaces. It’s perverted to think otherwise."

Getting even more creepy about it, Mace also repeatedly told reporters that “Sarah McBride doesn't get a say here,” and claimed to be “protecting” women and girls and the rights of women and girls. She also noted that she was the first woman to graduate from the Citadel and would be really mad if a “man in a skirt” came by and told her “No, that’s my achievement,” she would tell him it was not.

I don’t understand what the hell it is she does in the restroom that cannot be seen by eyes that were assigned male at birth.

Is Nancy Mace strutting around the ladies’ room naked? Does she go to the bathroom with the door open? Does she forget to flush? Is she masturbating? Is she changing outfits outside of the stall? Is she doing coke?

Is she like Anjelica Huston in The Witches and she has a whole ass face she has to take off?

If that is the case, it’s hard to see why she would want to do these things in front of cis women, either. I have managed to go my whole life without seeing a single fully naked person in a public bathroom and I have definitely lived a life far more conducive to that kind of thing than Nancy Mace has. Gender neutral bathrooms are the norm at the bars I go to in Chicago now, and it’s fine! Everything’s fine! Because there are doors on the stalls!

Is she afraid to look at Sarah McBride’s shoes? Or to see her washing her hands? Putting on lipstick? There are a very limited number of activities that people get up to in restrooms!

Of course, we know that none of this is what Nancy Mace is talking about when she says that barring McBride from the women’s restroom is “common sense.” She’s suggesting that, at best, McBride might walk around the ladies’ room naked, and that at worst she is a potential sexual assailant.

So, because of this, Mace wants McBride to use the men’s room, which will be far more awkward and likely humiliating for her and for everyone else in the men’s room. Mace is a classic bully and she wants to make this woman feel as unwelcome as can be, because she doesn’t like the idea of a trans woman serving in Congress.

Donate Just Once!

There is a little bit of irony in Mace mentioning that she was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel. You’ll note that she says “graduate” and not “be accepted into,” because that honor actually belongs to Shannon Faulkner. Faulkner was the first woman accepted into The Citadel, but because the men at the school (and many outside of it) felt that it was a “men’s space,” only five of them were “authorized” to talk to her — though many managed to harass and threaten her so badly that she left after a week. She would later reveal that the reason she left was because someone actually threatened to kill her parents if she didn’t.

Nancy Mace is not standing up for women, she is acting exactly like the male Citadel cadets who made her predecessor’s life hell, all because they didn’t think she belonged in “their space,” the same way that Nancy Mace thinks Sarah McBride doesn’t belong in hers.

OPEN THREAD.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!