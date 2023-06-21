That's weird how America is like NO THANK YOU to a second term for Ex-President Crime Boss, including even a quarter of Republicans these days. Super weird! (CNN)

What's up with Moore v. Harper, the Supreme Court case about the entirely imaginary "independent legislature doctrine"? Shruggy emoticon! — Talking Points Memo

How the Supreme Court made it illegal to sue to stop police chokeholds? That is fun and neat for sure. Rhiannon Hamam, come write for meeeeeeee. (Balls and Strikes)

Kevin Kruse would like to remind us all about No. 1 Presidential Family Fuck-Up Billy Carter. Oh, BILLY. — Substack

Time to get your government shutdown clock ticking! (Talking Points Memo)

Say, how's about a super long excerpt from a paywalled post about Robert F. Kennedy, because Jonathan Last can't make me a special Wonkettey guest link? Yeah? Cool.

(2) RFK is not actually running a primary campaign.

A traditional primary campaign against an incumbent president can serve up to three purposes.

Win the nomination.

Drag the incumbent toward the challenger on policy issues.

Express displeasure on the part of the party’s base.



Kennedy’s campaign does not aim for any of these functions.

He will not beat Biden.

There are no policy issues on the table.

The voters supporting Kennedy are probably not Biden voters to begin with. They are voters for Biden’s likely opponent in the general election.



So what is Kennedy doing? He’s a Fifth Column inside the Democratic coalition.



Consider: Traditionally, when an incumbent president beats a primary challenger, the challenger extracts a concession of some kind, is given a role at the convention, and then endorses the incumbent.



That’s what happened with Ted Kennedy’s 1980 challenge to Jimmy Carter, Pat Buchanan’s 1992 challenge to George H.W. Bush, and Bill Bradley’s 2000 challenge to near-incumbent Al Gore.



I could be wrong about this, but I believe that Kennedy will absolutely be speaking at a party convention next summer. But it won’t be the Democratic convention. He’ll have a slot speaking at the Republican convention where he will endorse whoever the Republican nominee is.



All of which is why it is best to understand the Kennedy campaign not as an intra-party challenge to Biden, but as a the first phase of a two-stage gauntlet Biden is running against Trumpian populism.



— If you're a Bulwark subscriber, go read the whole thing! If you're not, maybe you'll become one or maybe you won't!

Sometimes Marcy Wheeler thinks we already know all the things, when we do not in fact already know all the things. Anyway, here she is on that big WaPo Merrick Garland story. (Emptywheel)

Twenty-percent decline in local murder rates, should the media mention that or nah? — Popular Info



Gross men's rights and objectively, out loud, pro-rape Andrew Tate, scourge of middle school teachers everywhere whose students are lapping that shit up, go to Romanian prison forever. (BBC)

Awww John Eastman, you're getting disbarred : ( — AP

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (YAY, sorry to be a neoshitlib, LURVE HER) in Detroit talking energy and climate. Writeup Freep. Vid below.

www.youtube.com

Hello Peter Hinman, show me your Cabana.

My son got me an Instant Pot at my request for Mother's Day, and I'm afraid of it and haven't used it yet. Oh look, now I've got a tab open for Instant Pot first-timer's guide!That's probably why they've gone bankrupt (???) and anyway, what that means for its superfans (???). (Simply Recipes)

I brought you some desert guitar magic, because I love you.

www.youtube.com

Evan and SER are on vacation. Have a good vacation Evan and SER!

