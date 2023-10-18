We still don’t know if Kyrsten Sinema of the Sinema Party, the somewhat Byzantine senator from Arizona, plans to run for a second term. Yes, it’s only been the one so far. She’s just exhausting.

Sinema is notoriously tight-lipped about her thought process, as she’s detailed at tedious length in feature profiles for The Atlantic and The New York Times Magazine, but she might want to get around to making a formal announcement soon. Election-denying MAGA loon Kari Lake has already declared her own Senate candidacy, and even the Republicans the press insists on calling “normal” have started rallying behind her.

Sen. John Barrasso from Wyoming is the chair of the Senate Republican Conference and longtime Mitch McConnell ally. He didn’t wait long before endorsing Lake, as it seems no one has the stomach to compete against her in the primary.

“Kari Lake will shine brightly for Arizona. She is a generational communicator who is giving voice to Arizona citizens,” Barrasso said with off-camera gun to the head conviction. “Kari Lake is in this race to make Arizona and America stronger.”

According to Barrasso, Arizona has serious problems, which is his opinion, and he thinks Kari Lake can fix them, which is idiotic.

“Arizona is also on the front lines of the worst illegal immigration crisis in American history. Nearly eight million illegal immigrants under Biden, equal to the population of Arizona,” he went on. “The US Senate needs a Senator from Arizona that understands these issues, and will fight hard to solve them.”

Her constituents might not see much of her, but Kyrsten Sinema is one of the two senators from Arizona. Barrasso knows she exists. He introduced legislation with her just last month! Of course, no one who isn’t completely self-obsessed and delusional is actually shocked that Republicans would treat Sinema like some woke commie liberal. They want this seat.

Sinema’s BFF John Cornyn, the senator from Texas, has worked on “bipartisan immigration” legislation with her. They’ve visited the border multiple times to rub Biden’s nose in the “border crisis,” but none of that matters. He’s already supporting Lake.

“She’s impressive,” Cornyn said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the campaign goes.”

This is clearly a blow to Sinema’s potential strategy of painting both Lake and actual Democrat Ruben Gallego as “extremists.” She suggested she could win at least a third of Republicans! That is so not happening.

Ally Mutnick at Politico writes that Lake has “had a ‘productive’ sitdown with Josh Holmes, a McConnell adviser, and Steven Law, the president of the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.” Montana’s Sen. Steve Daines, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has met with Lake and the NRSC has not ruled out an early endorsement. (Sinema boasted about a bipartisan bill she introduced this month with Daines, who has zero interest in her continued Senate career. )

Let’s check in on our girl’s money situation. Hmm, it seems as if the grift machine is petering out.

Politico reports:

Sinema, who left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year, raised $826,000 between July 1 and Sept. 30. That’s 50 percent less than her total from the previous quarter, when she raised almost $1.7 million. She also spent almost all of what she raised, thus her cash on hand is essentially unchanged from the end of the last quarter. And she was again outraised by her challenger, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), this time by a nearly 4:1 margin.

Her fundraising might improve if she actually launched a re-election campaign. However, this waiting game is just absurd: Her likely Democratic opponent is raising substantially more money and pulling further ahead in the polls. Her likely Republican opponent is becoming normalized within the party and will probably have full establishment support, even from the very Republicans Sinema thought might endorse her.

Sinema ran and won in 2018 as a conventional Democrat. She has caucused with Democrats and her seat counts toward a Democratic Senate majority. Alienating Democrats and pinning her electoral hopes on the very people who benefit the most from her defeat was always insane troll logic.

The hole Sinema has dug for herself is now just about big enough to fit her massive ego.

[Politico]

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?