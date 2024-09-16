Hey Rich Lowry, editor-in-chief of historical segregation pamphlet National Review. How’s your Monday going? Anything interesting happen?

Oh, you came this close to saying the n-word on video? Or it at least you very very very sounded like it?

Lowry was a guest on Megyn Kelly’s satellite radio show, yammering on and on about how everyone on the left is to blame for Sunday’s alleged assassination attempt on their Glorious God-King, because violent rhetoric threat to democracy blah blah blah look at us we’re always the victims. At one point he was trying to run cover for JD Vance over Vance’s Sunday interview with Dana Bash about whether Haitian immigrants in Ohio are really chowing down on Clifford and Garfield on the reg (spoiler alert: they aren’t). And that’s when this happened:

“In that interview where Dana Bash says police have gone through 11 months of recordings of calls, and they’ve only found two Springfield residents calling to complain about Haitian migger—uh, migrants taking geese from ponds.”

Whoopsie! Something sure did seem to fall out there!

Scroll to the 1:58:14 mark to hear it yourself if you have lost the will to live:

Note if you watch the clip that Megyn Kelly doesn’t seem to notice Lowry’s slip. Why? Don’t know! Probably just didn’t hear it for whatever reason.

We were trying to find a way to be charitable to Lowry, not that he particularly deserves it. The best we came up with is that his brain and mouth mangled some kind of combination of "migrant" and "immigrant" and it was the worst placed short "i" in history. And surprise, that’s exactly what he said happened. Or rather what his NRO buddy said happened, and he retweeted it. Here’s Andy McCarthy of NRO, proffering that explanation, and Lowry shaking his head up and down in ferocious agreement:

It would of course be very shocking to find a writer for National Review engaging in gutter racism on the Megyn Kelly show. (For one thing, our money was on Donald Trump being the first high-profile winger to use that word in public. Well, not the first, just the first we can recall since Joe Rogan in 2022. )

But Rich Lowry says definitely that is not what happened. Listen for yourself and decide what you think happened.

All we can offer is is a little piece of advice to everyone else: Live your life in such a way that when something like this happens, people don't automatically assume the worst, most racist explanation.

OPEN THREAD.

