Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Whose turn is it to be fucking furious at Graham Platner and his dickfor (collective noun) of bros? (And Ryan Grim hadn’t even posted this yet.) Charlotte Clymer, you’re up! (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts) Yes, “the establishment” tried to take down Zohran Mamdani by supporting a sex pest (and olds murderer), but they didn’t take down Graham Platner. That was women looking out for each other, and the media. (Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible)

If Only There Had Been a Sign That the Face-Melting Nazi from Indiana Jones Wouldn’t Make a Good Senator. (McSweeney’s)

Ah well, nevertheless! Elaine Chao said her husband Mitch McConnell’s health — maybe most sincerely dead? — “didn’t warrant” flying back from China. (She is apparently back in the US now.) (Daily Beast)

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Did Ken Paxton vote fraud? WELL DID HE? (Pro Publica)

Oh yeah, we’re hauling off the flu experts and COVID scientists. (Gift link The Atlantic)

ICE keeps killing people and lying about it, and absolutely nobody believes them, Houston small business construction man dad edition. What a beautiful family! (The Bulwark) Yay we didn’t put the Wisconsin judge in jail? I guess? (The Guardian)

Pretty damn fast for Trump to ditch his gilded Qatari bribe zeppelin. But he claims he needed to tour it around some bases for the poor enlisted rubes to gawk at, as one does with Air Force One without a president in it. (Mediaite)

Margaret Killjoy wrote this short story a decade ago about driverless cars driving you to jail. It’s not fiction anymore ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Vice)

AI is useless and can go screw and nobody better bail it out either, it is NOT too big to fail. (Where’s Your Ed At) Christ, no, don’t let Meta let all its users AI-up all your Instagram photos! Go opt out right now! (Wired) Burying this one about Elon Musk’s Grok letting men AI-sex-up their young-child stepdaughters, and then not cooperating with law enforcement. (Ars Technica) Here’s a much better one to end this graf on, hero Maine librarians teaching residents how to get that AI garbage off their phones! (Bangor Daily News)

The elderly among us will remember Mystery, who showed dudes how to get laid by insulting women. He has a robot girlfriend now! Congratulations Mystery, you’re doing awesome sweetie. (Wired)

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

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