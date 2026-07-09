Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

It’s your hed gif hippo, Bumpy! https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/bumpys-blissful-routine

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/28099232-b212-4efa-a1f8-0101cfabe718?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3hEdited

Immediately goes to IG and makes account private. I don't use it that much, now even less!

ETA: The new AI settings that allow you to turn it off had not been added yet when I checked so I just made the account private, not even going to wait around for them to sneak that in.

From Wired, so you can check your own:

"If you want to avoid these AI generations of your Instagram posts without switching your account to private, you’ll have to dig into the app’s settings. Open the Instagram app, tap your profile, and then tap the three lines in the top-right corner of the screen. Then, scroll down to the Sharing and reuse tab. Here is where you should see a section labeled Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta, with a toggle for Posts and one for Reels.

When I checked my personal account on Tuesday afternoon, the settings had not been updated to include this new language."

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