Wonkette

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N. Andrew Walsh's avatar
N. Andrew Walsh
11m

If Talarico (along with every other Democrat running for statewide office in Texas) doesn't have footage of Fat Joffrey's bulldozers destroying Big Bend National Park featuring prominently in campaign ads by the end of the week, their media teams need to be fired for malpractice.

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MRK's avatar
MRK
12m

I saw three political ads yesterday. One was from El-Sayed's campaign. It opens with an older white woman asking in a hushed tone "Where does Abdul El-Sayed come from?" before panning out and revealing she's his grandmother. It's a good ad.

The other two are PACs trying to scare people - one tying Benson to the SPLC and thus, in their twisted logic, to the KKK, the other using clips of a speech where El-Sayed called himself 'dangerous' in an obvious act of mockery of his critics. Both might be effective to people who were never going to vote Democratic anyway, but all they did was make me even more encouraged to vote for these people.

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