Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Today as I was leaving through the parking area behind my building to take Xena Warrior Scooter out for a ride there were 3 kids there playing while mom chatted with a neighbor. Guessing the ages, 10 yr old boy on a bike, 7 yr old boy on a scooter and 4 yr old girl on a scooter.

The boys asked if they could race me.

I gave an enthusiastic yes.

We lined up and mom gave the countdown.

I showed no mercy and blew them away, I heard from behind me, you win!

There's a wall at the end of the lot, I hit the brakes and turned a bit but hit some gravel and nearly laid Xena Warrior Scooter down but was able to catch myself.

The kids asked if I was alright, thanked me for the race and asked how much Xena cost and how fast she could go.

I answered their questions and then thanked them for the race as I started leaving.

I heard as I left, that was cool, have a great day!

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

The cake is a li…ability.

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