I’m sorry to report that this morning’s tabs are a load of what the FUCK! But I promise some good ones in there (a few) to happy up the what the FUCK.

They found a judge who broke ethics rules. The ethics rules that say you can’t criticize Justice Alito and his treason flags. What the FUCK. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

They found a CEO who frauded and sentenced him to almost 10 years. Is it a coincidence that he’s a Black guy? Judgment suspended on fuck-and-whatness. (Inc)

What are we even DOING? We just hired a septuagenarian man currently undergoing chemo on his throat to make the case against the Trump administration in the House Oversight Committee, because the other option was a whip-smart, active, energetic, SHARP 35-year-old woman of color. What the FUCK. (NBC News)

Is Nancy Pelosi (NOT HAPPY WITH YOU MA’AM) running the Texas Republican primary rules now? (Texas Tribune)

Looks like North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has run out of fucks, which is hard because that man was BIG ON FUCKS! (WRAL)

From the comments, this delegate was too much even for West Virginia Republicans so they tried not to seat him and he tried to kill them! You’ll really want to check the second link here, it’s the background check on yes yes, these are perfectly cromulent people to elect, for FUCK. (WV Metro News / Dragline)

A Coast Guard commander almost died when she couldn’t get a D&C for her miscarriage because “life.” (Pro Publica)

How the pandemic broke our brains! But really, it did. (Ahmed Baba) So uh … the conspiracy theories they believe are going to happen with FAKE PANDEMIC HOAXES after Trump is reinaugurated UGH. (Mother Jones)

Joe Biden administration, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in particular, got real on natural gas. Bill McKibben says this matters. (The Crucial Years) The study! (Heatmap)

Weird! Supreme Court lets California’s emissions standards ride Sally ride, even though the red states whined that boo hoo! You never know when they’ll decline to be the absolute fucking worst! (CNN)

Biden fucked up the pardons though, and I’m not talking about Hunter, that pardon was absolutely reasonable and fine. The rest of these, after we yelled at him to pardon more people? What the FUCK. (Citizens Voice)

Well the brides look fucking beautiful. (Erin in the Morning)

And here’s some beauty, a song I love so much by my friends when we were young and made beauty and music.

