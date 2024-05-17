Those some cute fuckin kitties, Martini Glambassador!

Samuel Alito flew an upside down flag, symbolizing “stop the steal,” on his lawn the week after Trump tried to overthrow the government. Quick, somebody impeach Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Joyce Vance)

I don’t care for Joe Scarborough (he has surprisingly good musical taste though) or his programme and I don’t care for polls, and I do believe I made it about 9 seconds because I don’t care for TV politickal talk show news but:

Well how about that.

*Katherine Hepburn voice*: THE LIES! THE LIES! At least I can still remained shocked by the opening lie here. Jesse Watters and his resting moron smirk, and the lies. (Slate)

From March and linked therein, but: What did happen to Steve Doocy? Seems like he’s the only person in the country that the pandemic broke the right way. (Gift link Washington Post)

Josh Marshall on what Joe Biden’s debate gambit says about the state of the campaign. Will the share link work? It’s a mystery, innit! (Talking Points Memo)

Bless all these people continually reading this bizarre book from this weird woman so I don’t have to o.O

Noem invokes the memory of Ronald Reagan in this chapter, but if the story of Cricket and the billy goat is meant to showcase her decision making, then I’d say her impulses are less Reagan than George W. Bush, who followed up his invasion of Afghanistan by going after Iraq. After all, it was right there. And Saddam Hussein had been a problem for years.

Ooooof to absolutely all of it. (Gift link New York Times)

Can somebody ask George W. Bush to look under the tables and chairs and rugs for Rudy Giuliani? He has gone missing like the WMD. (CNN)

I ask — “Serious question, which is certainly not answered herein: On what basis was Steve Bannon attempting to appeal “contempt of Congress.” It is a straightforward law I thought?” — Liz answers! (Law and Chaos pod)

What you need to know about the Farm Bill and the “Thrifty Food Plan,” a food plan, for how we feed kids! (First Focus on Children)

This perfectly lovely girl whose principal and fellow students harassed her because her parts don’t match her dress. The ACLU does not think so, no. (Erin in the Morning)

Please meet my friend the yak, he is going to come visit me in Detroit. (LinkedIn somehow?)

Got an hour? No? Open a tab for tomorrow, so you can meet the most exhausting, terrible guy you’ll ever know, this communist with $250 million who spits at people but it’s okay they’re cops and hates his parents and loves Russia invading Ukraine because I guess he thinks Russia is still communist somehow and beats up his girlfriends but he’s sorry he doesn’t remember they were shooting up or something. I know a person who could be his actual ringer. Hooray for our side! (Vanity Fair)

