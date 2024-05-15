Hola hola, first things most important, don’t forget to come to our Toronto, CANADA, party this coming Sunday, May 19, at the Library Bar in the Fairmont Royal York, 3-5 or 6 p.m.! If you are near there! I’m buying!

Evan was poorly today and Wednesday’s Robyn’s usual day off, so we had a slowish news day (I do not help). WORK HARDER DOK! What’d we cover?

There were some tabs!

Marcie had a hell of a dispatch from fuckshit’s trial!

Robyn came the past of yesterday to ask a pertinent question:

One two three NOT IT!

There were elections yesterday!

Serious question, which is certainly not answered herein: On what basis was Steve Bannon attempting to appeal “contempt of Congress.” It is a straightforward law I thought?

Seriously, REALLY pathetic.

These fucking people, man.

Evan came back to tell you about this guy, grimacing emoticon!

And here you go, we are OUT OF HERE.

See you bright and early for tabs!