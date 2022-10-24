Detroit and area pals,are you coming to my SPOOOOKY PARTY? ThisSat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at MY HOUSE!Email rebecca at wonkette dot com and tell me you are coming and I'll tell you where I live! : D Costumes optional, (corona) masks encouraged!

I almost forgot it is Sunday, so first I talked to my mom about NOT ENABLING (CERTAIN) PEOPLE, then I spent three (?) hours helping the girls unfuck their room and playroom (helping, by which I mean DOING), then Donna wanted meatballs for dinner so I said yes (I want my family to know I do things for them, not just the other people who are WOOF), then after Shy and I spent an hour discussing menu for next Saturday (SEE ABOVE), and I had almost a bottle of wine, I remembered it is tabs. Here is meatballs. (I have decided to make them Saturday too, it is my favorite party trick.) (Wonkette)

Oh lord oh lord, how the election deniers are going to run Nevada's elections into the ground. — Gift link, Dana Milbank at Washington Post

Radley Balko hits idiot liemonger Marc Thiessen where it hurts: POW, right in the crime statistics! (Share this one with everyone.) (Radley Balko substack)

Joe Biden would like you to please please please please notice that *he slashed the goddamn fucking deficit* and also *jobs are up, unemployment is at a 50-year low, and what the fuck does a Democrat have to do to get credit on "economy"? — Heather Cox Richardson substack

RELEVANT! Old Mad Joe:

“Biden: I don't want to hear it from Maga Republicans who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got over $180,000 in business loans” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1666382744

What's up with Social Security? Republicans are still trying to murder it! So why aren't Democrats talking about it? I think they tried, but they got scared off when the Factcheckers of the world tried to act like who fucking knows, some bullshit(Wonkette link). (The American Prospect)

Who's dying? The pregnant ladies, of being murdered. Remember all the times Republicans made it illegal for doctors to ask whether you had a gun in your home? Anyway, CNN!

Here's a good TAP on the cool shit the Biden administration is doing on tech antitrust and industrial policy, I feel like I might have thrown this one at you on Friday. Who knows, not me!

These people are very normal and very sane and you need to listen to them and resign from every government post before they kidnap and execute you for committing the crime of "government official." — The Mountaineer

WHIMSIGOTH! Wait, what? I don't know, but I like it. (Better Homes & Gardens)

