Paxton on Steven Crowder’s podcast, screengrab

It’s clear that Donald Trump is beyond panicked about the midterms, and he should be. And it’s clear that Texas Governor Greg Abbott, criminal adulterer AG Ken Paxton, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, all Republicans obviously, are shitting their pants even harder, because they know there’s a good chance James Talarico is going to be the Democrat to finally kick them in their white supremacist Christian nationalist fascist hick faces when he beats Paxton in the Senate race this fall.

Where’s that polling average? It’s real tight, all within the margin of error. We guess Dan Patrick putting on his wife’s faux-leather Stein Mart jacket to sassy-frass around stage and declare Talarico is going to hell isn’t landing with voters.

We guess world’s ugliest man Stephen Miller, the most unfuckable guy in a room full of taxidermied Nazis AKA probably his fantasy bedroom, isn’t really sticking the landing either when he goes on TV constantly and calls Talarico a gay transgender vegan.

Paxton — a truly physically repulsive motherfucker just like Miller — is desperately trying to attack Talarico’s masculinity, as are Ted Cruz and Abbott and all the rest of them. You can click this link and watch a clip of Paxton, gleeful Christian fascist protector of pedophiles and adulterer, whining that Talarico, the former seminarian, is being “deceptive” to claim his views are in any way mainstream Christianity. (Conservative white Christian supremacists hate Jesus and Jesus’s message more than they hate LGBTQ+ people and Black people and Latinos and Muslims and women combined.)

But we guess that’s not working either, because again, that polling average.

Also this new data reported by Politico that shows that Paxton is sucking shit among Latino/Hispanic voters, and you know who he needs to not suck the shit of if he wants to win Texas? ¡Ding, ding, ding! Los votantes latinos e hispanos.

Politico reports that not only are those voters swinging back to Democrats from their dalliance with Trump in 2024, when he won their votes by 10, but they are “swinging hard.”

This is specifically a poll of Hispanic and Latino business owners, members of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), and it has James Talarico up seven over Paxton. This sample of over 1,000, Politico notes, is plurality Republican-identified. Only half of those who supported outgoing Senator John Cornyn in the primary are sticking with Paxton, whereas a quarter of that subset is swinging directly over to Talarico. (For comparison, a recent poll has Talarico up among Hispanic voters over Paxton 61-29.)

And you know what’s the sticking point here? It’s not whether James Talarico eats gay breakfast tacos or thinks God is love like some kind of multi-gendered woke-o-sexual. The sticking point for these Hispanic business owners is that the Trump regime and MAGA Republicans in general keep attacking and abusing and mistreating and deporting Latino/Hispanic people.

Says 2024 Trump voter Benny Melendez, who owns a construction company and whose workers are constantly being harassed and deported by Trump’s immigration thugs, “How can we continue voting for someone that is targeting our community? There’s no way possible we’re going to support that. No way.”

He’s voting for Talarico.

And as Politico explains, there’s a lot more like him:

One in five Hispanic business owners in Texas say they’ve had an employee deported in the past year, according to a new survey commissioned by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council and shared first with POLITICO. Seven in ten said their businesses had been impacted by Trump’s tariffs.

This, as Politico notes, is part of a nationwide trend of Latino voters swinging back hard against Trump, in large part simply because Latino voters are getting fucked by Donald Trump’s garbage economy just like everybody else. The deportations just make it worse:

“The fear factor that it creates, the disruption that it creates, the environment that it creates, is debilitating,” said Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of USHBC. “If you’ve got a small business of 10 people or so, and you get even one person deported, you can imagine what that does to the morale of that business unit and to the fear of the business owner.”

It might also help if MAGA ICE Nazis weren’t constantly murdering Latinos in cold blood in front of their Bluey-pajama-wearing babies too, including in Texas, or if they stopped being white supremacists in general, but hey, that’s Donald Trump’s and Stephen Miller’s screaming wet dream, they’re never going to give it up, so we guess that’s not a campaign tweak that’s open to Paxton either, and something tells us he wouldn’t be interested in pursuing it anyway, because he’s a piece of shit bigot.

In response to all this, Paxton’s campaign continued fucking the same chicken they’ve been fucking, trying to call Talarico unmanly and gay, because it’s the only chicken they know how to fuck:

In a statement, Paxton spokesperson Madison Cercy said Hispanic voters want “lower taxes, less regulation, affordable energy, and a strong economy.” “Ken Paxton has a proven record of fighting for those priorities, while James Talarico has consistently opposed the tax-cutting policies that help Texans thrive, declares that ‘God is non-binary,’ and said that there are ‘six biological sexes,’” Cercy said. “Texans deserve to hear the truth about Talarico’s radical record and the damage his agenda would do to families and businesses across our state. Once they do, it will kill Talacreepo’s campaign for their vote.”

Fuck the chicken again, Paxton campaign! It’s not dead yet, we promise!

Talarico’s response was, well, different.

“We should be supporting Hispanic small businesses — not crushing them under the weight of high costs and failed immigration policies,” he said. “Here’s my message to Hispanic communities across Texas: if you feel like you’ve been conned, if you feel like you’ve been let down by both political parties, if you feel like politicians aren’t doing anything to lower your costs or fix this broken immigration system — you’ve got a place in this campaign.”

Read the full Politico article for more on this poll of, again, Hispanic business owners, which lean further right than the general Hispanic population, because oh boy, this immigration Nazi shit isn’t going over well in general, which bodes ill for Republicans far beyond just Texas. For a lot of them apparently the thing that really sent them over the edge was when the ICE pigs arrested that nun in McAllen.

One construction company owner in south Texas, granted anonymity to speak openly, said the nun’s arrest — which was plastered all over local news last month — was “the final nail in the coffin” for many Hispanics in the community who had voted for Republicans. “We’re pissed off at the current administration. Everybody’s pissed off down here in south Texas,” the construction executive said, noting that most Hispanics in the area are Catholic. “Remember, we’re conservative, we’re not far left. We’re in the middle, conservative Latinos in south Texas. It doesn’t make sense.”

Hey, these voters gave Trump and his Nazis a shot. One shot, it sounds like. But they just couldn’t stop being Nazis for five minutes, and now Latinos/Hispanics are going back the other direction.

So that’s where things are. Republicans have been shitting their pants since Talarico won the nomination. And they’re going to keep shitting their pants as we get closer and closer to the election, and not just because Trump’s FDA is too gutted and understaffed to keep diarrhea lettuce from going to market.

But probably partially because of the diarrhea lettuce.

Have fun on the toilet forever for whatever reason, Texas Republicans!

[Politico]

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