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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
16m

<We guess world’s ugliest man Stephen Miller...>

"What am I, chopped liver?"

---Steven Cheung

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PrimerGray
10mEdited

<Says 2024 Trump voter Benny Melendez, who owns a construction company and whose workers are constantly being harassed and deported by Trump’s immigration thugs, “How can we continue voting for someone that is targeting our community? There’s no way possible we’re going to support that. No way.”>

Where you been man? Did you hear the guy at the GOP convention call Puerto Rico an island of garbage? Puerto Rico = all Hispanics, in case you didn't get the memo. Mass Deportation Now signs didn't clue you in? Plus, spare me with the "targeting our community". What about the other communities he attacks and oppresses? Tote McGoats OK, as long as it's not me. Leopards etc.

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