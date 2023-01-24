Rep. Ruben Gallego, who's both an actual Democrat and an actual representative of his Arizona constituents, is running for Senate against incumbent Kyrsten Sinema of the Sinema Party. (New York Times)



Comedian Chelsea Pope — the only version of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema I can stand— was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, which sucks. She's still as funny and awesome as ever, and I wish her the best as she kicks cancer's ass. (Twitter)

“Tried to vlog my MRI appt yesterday lol” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1674075367

“MRI vlog attempt #2! WITH lunch!” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1674184844

Remembering the victims of the latest damn mass shooting. (BBC)

I don't support the arguments demanding that Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor retire within the next two years. Kagan is only a couple years older than Ruth Bader Ginsburg was when President Bill Clinton nominated her! (Balls and Strikes)

Some background on the whole unrest in Atlanta related to the so-called "Cop City." (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Polar bears seemed pissed that we've screwed up their habitats. (Washington Post)

A national sales tax is a terrible idea and Republicans should just keep talking about it. (New Republic)

This Jen Psaki profile from November about her new career at MSNBC is probably just an excuse to share a video of Chelsea Pope impersonating Psaki.It's a good read, though, so still worth circling back. (Vanity Fair)

“Press Sec. Jen Psaki answers twitter questions” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1612032999

Being a drag queen was probably the only decent thing Rep. George Santos has done publicly. I'd rather Kitara Ravache not steal the spotlight here, but that isso like her. (New York Magazine)

Jeet Heer delves further into the mystery of why New York can't have decent governors. I'm joking. Eliot Spitzer did at least inspire me to have tea at the Mayflower Hotel. (The Nation)

Why fake meat became a big flop. (Bloomberg Business)

Artificial intelligence is coming for your cushy white-collar job. (The Atlantic)

National treasure Dolly Parton won't judge you for how you eat biscuits. (Eater)

Hey, go read my new review of Hulu's The 1619 Projectdocumentary. (Primetimer)

I'm looking forward to watching the new documentary about my childhood (and current) hero Michael J. Fox. (Hollywood Reporter)

Sorry, but this is a Chelsea Pope-focused Tabs today. Deal. (My son loves to say, "Don't look at the pants. The pants aren't part of it!")

