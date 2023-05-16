Rudy Giuliani is gross and disgusting, and that can have legal ramifications. (US Gov)

Liz Dye goes into excruciating detail. (Above the Law)

These 90-degree days in Portland, Oregon, are not usual and not great longterm. May day, indeed. (Washington Post)

Whoever wins today’s Democratic mayoral primary in Philadelphia is almost certain to be the city’s mayor and will definitely be better than New York Mayor Eric Adams. (New York Times)

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is not just a corrupt fraud. He's everything he's wrongly accused Black people of being. (The Nation)

Read Kaitlin Byrd's gripping account of living in the US while unhoused. (The Cut)

When I lost housing again as an adult in my early 20s, I was less worried for my parents and more worried for myself. I showered at the gym, charged my phone at bars, and did everything I could to hide the fact that the partially abandoned brownstone where I had scrambled for shelter had no running water or electricity. I used every scrap of my previously middle-class largesse to dress up a little extra for interviews or even casual temp jobs. I knew what people thought of the homeless, and I knew that if they found out, nothing would redeem me. Being unhoused would have cost me jobs, denied me service, transformed me from a smart young lady into a broken cog to be thrown away.

Beyoncé reminds us that time is the fire in which we burn. (Variety)

“Beyoncé performs "Crazy in Love" in Brussels, Belgium on the song's 20th anniversary. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour” — Variety (@Variety) 1684095939



Rick Perry might consider losing the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. (CNN)

Donald Trump inspires the Christian right to embrace its misogyny. He's like the Darth Sidious of misogyny. (Salon)

The waste system in a Black Alabama community is a deemed a civil rights violation. (Mother Jones)

Russia was in sorry shape before Putin invaded Ukraine. Now, it’s getting worse. (The Economist)

Kyrsten Sinema uses a lot of campaign cash to pay for fancy hotels when she runs marathons. If that’s legal, it’s certainly not ethical. (The Daily Beast)

A woman from California bought three homes in Sicily for three bucks. They will need significant repair and probably exorcisms. (Business Insider)

Could a certain soap prevent mosquitoes from using you as a tapas platter this summer? (The Atlantic)

The ghostwriter who "collaborated" with Harry on his memoir, Spare, discusses the process. As always, I'm disappointed that the ghostwriter isn't literally a ghost. Also, how did we make it through the 1980s without such an obvious sitcom premise making it on the air? (The New Yorker)

Watch Elizabeth Olsen eat a hamburger.

www.youtube.com

