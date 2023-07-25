Poor Glenn Beck.

He’s very sad. Heartbroken, even. Because Target, which he is currently boycotting for reasons of “acknowledging the existence of LGBTQ+ people for the purpose of selling them things,” does not sell his new, very normal and sane-looking book about “The Great Reset” in their stores.

They sell it online, but not in their stores! While selling literally every other book on earth in their stores! Except not, because actually most of their stores only sell a very small number of actual books. Because of how it’s Target, not Barnes & Noble.

“Dear @Target” he tweeted, “Why is "Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump"... a purely POLITICAL book... allowed to be sold in your stores but my book is not?!”

The book is also for sale on Amazon, where it has 76 total reviews and has been discounted by 12 dollars since it was first released … less than a month ago.

Indeed, it almost seems like Beck is pitching a fit about his book not being sold in Target, a place that now makes his audience shake with rage, in hopes of boosting sales from people who will buy it out of spite. So that they will go “Target is selling bathing suits to people who are not me and they’re not selling Glenn Beck’s new book? I’ll just run out and buy a copy out of spite!” Indeed, Beck has advised his fans to buy his audiobook and the hard copy, because it’s bound to upset the deep state so much that they may pull it right off the internet forever.

While we are not going to share the name of the book, also out of spite, we shall take a look at the Amazon description of this very normal book in which Glenn Beck and some other guy use their psychic powers to determine what is going to happen in the United States through the year 2030.

It is unclear how many blackboards were harmed in the making of this book.

At important meetings in 2021 and 2022, powerful leaders from government, finance, media, and business who support the World Economic Forum’s plan for a Great Reset of capitalism launched a new “call to action” titled the “Great Narrative.” The Great Narrative campaign seeks to use the decay of traditional values throughout the West and new and future advancements in technology—including in the areas of artificial intelligence, automation, the metaverse, robotics, and more—to seize control of economies and societies in North America and Europe. The elites behind these proposals even plan to impact the way people across cultures and the planet understand what it means to be human and to have free will. According to the leaders of The Great Reset and Great Narrative movements, by the year 2030, your world will be fundamentally transformed.

Ah, so basically it is the paranoid ravings of a bigot who just really wants to believe that the only reason people are not being shitty to the people he would like everyone to be shitty to is because not being shitty to people is part of their evil plot for world domination.

Together, the highly influential and often extremely wealthy figures and institutions behind the Great Narrative are building a troubling new framework for humanity, one that has the potential to change life on earth forever. Just as worrisome, the Communist Party of China and Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime in Russia are adopting technology-centric approaches of their own to control citizens and institutions, both domestically and abroad.

I’m sorry, who is it that likes Putin so much? Because it’s not us.

It’s worth noting here that Putin’s authoritarian regime is exactly what people like Glenn Beck want to see happen here, especially as it concerns LGBTQ+ people.

In [Glenn Beck’s new book], New York Times bestselling authors Glenn Beck and Justin Haskins reveal the most important technologies and social and cultural changes that will soon cause an unprecedented level of disruption in the United States, as well as in countless other nations. They also outline the dangers and opportunities associated with these disruptions and provide a plan to protect individuals and families from losing their liberty.



How the free people of the world react to the challenges outlined in this revolutionary book will change the course of history for generations to come. In this emerging, intense struggle for the future of humankind, whose side will you be on?

Oh, Glenn Beck’s, definitely.