This by Josh Marshall is very good: We do know what Kamala Harris’s policies are, and it’s not just a “sugar rush” that is propelling enthusiasm for her and Tim Walz. (Gift link Talking Points Memo)

Three hundred thirty five thousand new climate jobs, why, is that a lot? (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

“Harsh” and “direct” and “a breath of fresh air” from Elizabeth Prelogar answering all the bullshit lawsuits against Old Joe’s Student Loan Jubilee? Fuck yeah, Chris Geidner, tell me more!!! (Law Dork)

Here’s Wonkette’s favorite state ag commissioner candidate, Dr. Sarah Taber, doin the PBS!

Let’s adopt her and be the agriculture commissioner we want to see in the world! (Act Blue)

Trump is having another pathetic press conference today, this one at his New Jersey trash palace and wife cemetery. Here’s some questions the press could ask him about immigration, JK JK LOL. (America's Voice)

Trump and JD Vance hated the Olympics because it was full of Actually Good America, and they hate that. (Paul Waldman)

Tim Walz owns no stocks therefore he hates capitalism. Fine by me! (Media Matters)

I would be very creeped out by this creepy lady acting like something out of a Jordan Peele movie! (Benjamin Wittes)

Just turning away bleeding pregnant ladies from the ER. (AP)

I had no idea they’re letting ghost robocabs just roam around driverless now, but anyway, they’re letting ghost robocabs just roam around driverless now, and all they do is sit in a parking lot at honk at each other all night. (Ars Technica)

China’s gonna install 100 gigawatts of solar to help combat desertification, and that is all the solar in the entire world probably. Do it China! (Semafor)

These sexy motherfuckers got Trump and Elno’s heads put on their bodies to make what Utah Sen. Mike Lee calls the “best campaign video ever” (Twitter link) and is it? Is it really? And can they fucking sue?

