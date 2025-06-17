Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

In my new place the floor is a bit uneven. I assembled my desk chair, sat down in it and rolled backwards halfway across the room. It did give me a giggle, but now I have to remember to not push back too much when getting up from the desk unless I want to chase my runaway chair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Open Thread Chat June 17. What you find when you search for "fluffy gif" https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/5620036f-e947-464e-ac07-f7d412d08e68

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
1039 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture