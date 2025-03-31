This weekend, America’s preeminent election-buyer Elon Musk held a “town hall” in Wisconsin for the purpose of bribing people to vote for the Republican-backed Supreme Court nominee, giving two “randomly selected lucky winners” who signed his PAC petition (because a judge said he couldn’t make it contingent on actual votes) $1 million each, in the form of enormous Publisher’s Clearing House-style checks, as seen above.

The “randomly selected lucky winners” part is in quotes, as the last time he bought votes this way, it turned out that they were not “randomly selected lucky winners” so much as they were chosen because his PAC thought they would be “effective spokespeople.” (Prepare to be shocked when you learn about this year’s “winners”!)

Musk is especially invested in the race because he wants to protect the state’s ridiculously gerrymandered districts that give Republicans an absolutely absurd edge in the swing state.

“This is a very important race for many reasons,” Musk said. “The most consequential is that [it] will decide how congressional districts are drawn in Wisconsin, which if [Susan Crawford] wins, instead of Justice Schimel, then the Democrats will attempt to redraw the districts and cause Wisconsin to lose two Republican seats. In my opinion that’s the most important thing, which is a big deal given that the congressional majority is so razor-thin. It could cause the House to switch to Democrat if that redrawing takes place.”

It could! And that would be fair. Wisconsin is about as swingy as it gets, and not just because of the decor at the Hobnob supper club in Racine, with voters going about half and half for Democrats and Republicans. However, Wisconsin Republicans have an extremely sus 6-2 advantage in the House, thanks to the very gerrymandered districts. Elon Musk thinks this is fair, because he has a very confused idea of what “fair” is.

While he was on stage spouting his usual nonsense, he got some boos from the audience. Since he’s pretty sure that every non-brainwashed person on earth’s natural state is to like him and agree with everything he says, he claimed — without the slightest hint of self-awareness — that they were “Soros operatives” who were being paid to hurt his feelings.

“It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience,” Musk said, as if he were not the one actually trying to buy an election. “Give my regards to George!”

It definitely sounded like it was more than a few.

In fact, over 400 people turned out to protest Musk’s “town hall,” none of whom appeared to be carrying giant Publisher’s Clearing House checks from George Soros. Rather, many were carrying signs indicating their dislike of Musk trying to come in to their state and buy a state supreme court seat for his preferred candidate the same way he bought the White House for Donald Trump. They did this even though he put on a cheese hat and everything.

Were they all paid by George Soros? Probably! Though no one is sure exactly how, since George Soros doesn’t do things like, say, literally offer people money to take pictures with candidates he likes …

He also doesn’t offer them $100 to sign his petition against “activist judges.”

In fact, for all the years we’ve been hearing about these paid Soros operatives, no one has ever found an actual posting of any kind, and not one person has ever come forward and admitted to being paid by him to pretend to hold opinions they do not actually hold. That’s a pretty incredible track record when you think about it, because it would have to be hundreds and hundreds of people over so many years, and there’s probably a lot more money to be made in conservative media coming forward about that kind of thing than there is in protesting.

According to some facts made up by Joe Rogan, people were being paid $400 to attend Kamala Harris rallies and are currently getting $1,000 to protest Tesla. Musk is very concerned about that as well.

"For a lot of losers, a lot of people who don't have things going well in their life, and I've been a loser at many points in my life, if someone called me up and said ‘Hey man, do you wanna make $400 bucks, just go to this Kamala Harris rally?’ I would 100 percent go! … I'd hold up that stupid sign, if you found me when I was 21, 100 percent I would have taken that $400,” Rogan said in a clip shared by Musk. “They were giving up $1,000 bucks for people to protest, I think it was Tesla. I’m not sure about that, but I think it was Tesla."

“Who is funding and organizing all these paid protests?” Musk asked in response to Rogan’s assertion. No one knows! Largely because it’s not actually happening. It’s very hard to track down people who are paying people to protest you when no one is actually doing that.

The real mystery here is how they are getting anyone under the age of 65 to answer a phone call from an unknown number. I don’t think there’s a mailing list, because I’d like to think I’d be on that kind of mailing list. I’m on so many others I never signed up for, why not the one where they give you money to publicly be mean to Elon Musk?

Would I protest a Tesla dealership for $1,000? Absolutely. I would also protest it for free, but the $1,000 would get me like, a quarter of the way to these Schiaparelli shoes that I obviously need in my life.

Schiaparelli Tromp-l’oeil toe sandals $3,776

Aren’t I technically already being paid to be mean to Elon Musk? Yes — by all of you, our beloved paid subscribers. But I am not above taking more! Just once I’d like to open my DMs to an offer to publicly yell “BOO” at Elon Musk for lots of money, instead of a message from that one guy who really wants to give me money to kick him in the nuts.

Being a not-entirely-anonymous lady on the internet gets weird sometimes.

I have a very loud voice and believe I could really sell it. Why not me? Why not anyone I have ever known or heard of? Why are we all doing this for free, or for the money we get paid for our regular jobs, at which we also get to be mean to Elon Musk?

It’s almost as if he’s a terrible, terrible person that no one actually needs to be paid any money to hate (though, again, would not turn it down).

