Phil Knight drops more bank for Oregon Republican governor nominee Christine Drazan. I should’ve listened to Run DMC and stuck with Adidas. (Willamette Week)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk bought the company and now he’s gonna break it. (The Verge)

Yeah, Musk's Twitter takeover is not going well. (Mashable)

Let’s not forget what a racist cesspool Tesla was under Musk's leadership. (Mother Jones)

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a wealthy Thai tycoon and trans woman, bought the Miss Universe pageant. (Jezebel)

Man murdered his mother, took selfies with her corpse and got a plea deal. Yes, this postmodern Norman Bates is white. (The Daily Beast)

Expect the Supreme Court to drop the hammer on affirmative action. White folks will finally catch a break. (Twitter)

“SCOTUS is about to hear arguments on the legality of affirmative action. The court will likely outlaw race-conscious admissions. Elite universities' first response should be abolishing their affirmative action programs for ultra-privileged white kids. https: //t.co/FifeMod9xG” — Mark Joseph Stern (@Mark Joseph Stern) 1667223582

Amazon stock drops as the company prepares to “tighten its belt,” but can I still get a new belt delivered in two days? (Seattle Times)

Could Democrats flip the Michigan legislature? Give us some good news for once. (The Nation)

Old man yells at cloud about digital menus, which are both efficient and environmentally friendly. Sure, keep a few paper menus on hand if requested but otherwise embrace the future. (The Atlantic)

Why did we start associating modern architecture with psychopaths? (The New Yorker)

West Virginia native Jennifer Garner has a “direct line” to Sen. Joe Manchin. She wasn’t able to convince him to kill the filibuster but maybe he’ll support an Alias reunion movie. (The Cut)

Would’ve been nice if the mainstream media noticed all the fascism. (Maya Contreras Substack)

Republicans don't just plan to rig the Pennsylvania midterm elections. They've already started. (Media Matters)

Did you dress as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween? If so, you should feel ashamed and very 1991. (Vanity Fair)

Here's a feel-good story about a nationwide network for parents of queer children. We even have a gift link! (Washington Post)

Halloween was yesterday, sure, but here's a ghost-themed installment of Legal Eagle.

