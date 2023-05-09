Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns rather than face expulsion after it was revealed he'd fooled around with a 19-year-old aide. Whoops! (Texas Tribune)

Oakland Athletics’ announcer has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur on air. Whoopsie! (CNN)

Must read column from my friend Leslie Gray Streeter. (Baltimore Banner)

This is not going to be one of the columns where I try to find some poignant meaning in this tragedy or try to make sense of it, because it doesn’t make any sense. I have no answers. I have nothing poetic to say, other than that I crossed paths with a human being who was gunned down in the very place I met him the day before. And I know that if I had gone to that store on a different day, at a different time, this could have been me. Or my child.



You cannot make sense of that.

It's both hilarious and tragic that England still has a monarch and it's Charles. As Prince once said, “I don’t wanna be king, because I’ve seen the top, and it’s just a dream.” (New Republic)

It’s not just the Kyrsten Sinema seems like a textbook sociopath. She also doesn’t seem to know what “remorse” means. (Twitter)

“Kyrsten Sinema out there literally admitting to the paper of record that she’s a textbook sociopath.” — Yahel Carmon (@Yahel Carmon) 1683388661



Jay Willis details why Dick Durbin and other Senate Democrats should offer a plan for a corrupt Supreme Court that doesn’t require Republicans winning consciences on a quiz show. (Balls and Strikes)



Some asshole knocked out a 63-year-old baseball umpire during a high school baseball game. He was later arrested, fortunately. The umpire, a disabled veteran, is the father of Wonkette's Michael Mora. What the hell is wrong with people? (CNN)

Pregnant women living on the streets. (LA Times)

“Today, @therealchouse won a Pulitzer Prize in feature reporting for the gripping images she captured over the years w/ Mckenzie. Her images tell a story of a woman fighting to find and keep a home to raise a baby. See the Pulitzer Prize-winning work: https://t.co/sZTlNyFqfy” — Los Angeles Times (@Los Angeles Times) 1683587702

Camille Dungy discusses her book Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden. (The Nation)



Remember when it was liberals who were at war with Disney? (Also The Nation)

I should really strengthen my core and the rest of my body. (WSJ)

Bob Keefe on how South Carolina can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act that Republicans want to kill out of spite. (Greenville News)



Why online shopping might not be as wonderful as I know it is. (The Atlantic)

Who dumped all that pasta in the New Jersey woods. Turn out the explanation is straightforward and not an X-File. (The Daily Beast)



So about those Black folks singing at the coronation. (Look, a gig is a gig.) (The Guardian)

Anders Erickson offers some tequila cocktails that aren't margaritas.

3 excellent TEQUILA drinks that aren't margaritas www.youtube.com



