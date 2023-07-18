We love Sherrod Brown, the lone Democratic US senator from Ohio. He was my personal pick for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate. We’re all much worse off — not just Ohio — if Brown loses his Senate re-election next year.

He easily defeated slimeball Republican challenger Jim Renacci in 2018, but that was a non-presidential year. Ticket-splitting is even rarer now, and Brown’s survival would require Trump voters supporting him over some MAGA stooge. Last year, Trump wasn’t even on the ballot, and Ohio voters rejected normal Democrat Tim Ryan for JD Vance.

Republicans vying for Brown’s Senate seat have already emerged. Do they possess the political savvy and raw charisma of freshman Senator Armpit Hair Face? Let’s see.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sherrod Brown Gonna Get Walmart Off The Corporate Welfare Tit. Thanks, Sherrod Brown!

Ohio Senate Candidate Jim Renacci Tries To #MeToo Sherrod Brown

Politico reports this week that Frank LaRose, Ohio’s secretary of state, has joined the primary race for the Republican Senate nomination. He announced his campaign Monday in an especially tedious statement.

“As the father of three young girls, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American Dream,” he said. “We have a duty to defend the values that made America the hope of the world.”

Those “values” demand that LaRose defend his daughters (and yours) from their own bodily autonomy. No abortions! No gender-affirming care! Send him to Washington DC and he’ll pass federal bans against them all.

During an interview last month with right-wing radio talker Bob Frantz, he argued that reproductive health privacy was just a smokescreen so that woke doctors could mutilate your kids for kicks.

“And of course, what the Left wants to do is allow children to go under the knife for these gender-reassignment surgeries without parental involvement. My school needs a permission slip to give my child an aspirin. But in theory, under this radical amendment that’s being proposed, a doctor could perform a sex-change procedure on one of my children without me even knowing it. It’s preposterous. It’s dangerous, is what it is. And it’s immoral.”

LaRose claimed in a new campaign ad, “I’ve always believed with hard work and focus that anything is possible. But lately it feels like our country is slipping away from us.” Everything’s terrible is the oh-so-pro-American message Republicans are running with these days. LaRose added, “I’m a Green Beret, a conservative, a man of faith, and I’m not afraid of a fight.”

LaRose’s rivals in the Republican primary are Bernie Moreno, who owns a car dealership, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose father bought him the Cleveland baseball team (now the Guardians) but can’t just buy him a Senate seat outright. Dolan sank $10 million of his own money into a failed bid for the 2022 Senate nomination. Vance has endorsed Moreno, but he’s pressing forward despite the setback.

All three candidates are far-right, terrible, and have no scruples about lying. They all insist Brown has personally helped President Joe Biden tank the economy and replace every Ohioan’s car with a tree. When endorsing Moreno, Vance declared, “It’s time to turn the tides on the establishment insiders who sell out our country to special interests and elect more political outsiders like Bernie, who will always put America First in Washington DC.”

“Special interests” from faux-populist Republicans these days means teachers who can barely make rent, trans people who are interested in existing, and desperate immigrants. It’s appalling to see Brown’s own pro-worker rhetoric co-opted and twisted in the service of bigotry.

Current polls show Brown, who hasn’t cracked 50 percent, in a dead heat with LaRose and Dolan. However, Brown is well ahead of Moreno.

If we only get a couple miracles in 2024, Brown’s re-election should be one of them.

[Politico]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his Substack.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just This Once?